Nearly $20K raised at annual event

The 13th annual event raised awareness about homelessness and also raised money to help Tri-Cities families in need.

Karen Reenders of The People Center, and one of the event’s organizers, said she was “extremely impressed” with this year’s turnout.

“Our goal was $20,000 — we grossed $19,318 as of today,” Reenders said Thursday. “We think a little more is coming.”

According to Reenders, 385 people attended this year’s Soup for All event — up from the reported 280 at last year’s fundraiser.

“I think it went off very smoothly and everyone (had) nothing but positive feedback on the way out the door,” she said. “The faces are familiar and I know a lot of the people, so it’s really enjoyable to be sitting at the front here, welcoming everybody.”

RELATED: Photo Gallery: 13th annual Soup for All

Money raised at the annual soup luncheon will go into the Soup for All fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation and dispersed to different organizations that assist residents. About 60 percent of the funds will go toward assisting residents with housing needs and the other 40 percent will go toward helping with food. Some of the funds will be given to help families pay for food, utilities and temporary housing.

“There are grantees that apply for money, and it goes to housing prevention programs in our community, as well as some food pantries,” Reenders said.

Restaurants participating in the Soup for All to-go orders included: Lake Effect Kitchen, Morning Star, Portobello, Spring Lake Country Club and Toasted Pickle. Restaurants serving at the event included: Arboreal Inn, Dee-Lite, Did’s Deli, Jack’s, JW’s, Lucy’s, Old Boys, The Paisley Pig and Snug Harbor.

All of the soups, breads, cookies and coffee were donated for the event.

The next Soup for All is slated to take place Nov. 15, 2018.