$20K donation inches campaign closer to goal

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation announced Thursday that a $20,000 grant had been provided to the Save the Catwalk fund by the Betten Preferred Auto Dealership Fund.

The news comes a week after the City of Grand Haven announced that they were less than $150,000 away from reaching the $1 million fundraising goal for the Save the Catwalk campaign.

“We are extremely grateful to Joe and Amy Betten, and everyone at the Betten dealerships, for generously supporting this important community project,” said Holly Johnson, president of the local community foundation. “The catwalk is an important icon on the Lakeshore and gifts from the community are what will save it.”

Save the Catwalk organizers say each of the 59 arches, or “bents,” that form the catwalk require restoration or replacement. Community leaders started to discuss the catwalk’s restoration in 2015 amid talks by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plans for the repair of the south pier.

The current cost estimates for the catwalk project total $1 million. The construction and costs have been broken down into five phases.

Save the Catwalk organizers also want to raise money beyond the $1 million goal to provide enough for an endowment fund for long-term maintenance.

Those interested in making a donation to the Save the Catwalk fund can do so through the community foundation. Individuals, businesses and organizations donating $2,500 have the opportunity to have their name included in recognition on the catwalk. Plaques are still available at the $2,500 level, and a leaderboard sign will feature those who donated $10,000 or more.

To make a donation to the Save the Catwalk fund, visit www.ghacf.org/donate and designate “catwalk”; or send a check with “Save the Catwalk” in the memo line to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.

If you want to keep up to date on the Save the Catwalk project, visit Facebook.com/savethecatwalk.