KALIS: Trying hard to keep calm and carry on in 2017

Wish me luck.

Once we were driving somewhere and I was reading an article about stress management. There was a quiz to measure your stress levels, and after I took it and tallied up the results, I nearly had my husband drop me off at the nearest hospital. My score was off the charts — which, you guessed it, totally stressed me out.

Now clearly you cannot put a whole lot of merit in to a simple quiz, but some of the questions did make me realize how much I sabotage my own attempts to be stress-free.

Do you try to fit too much into a small timeframe?

Try? I’ve mastered this art! In my obsession with efficiency, I have difficulty handling any extra time on my hands, even if it’s just a handful of minutes. I always wholeheartedly believe that I’m able to accomplish just one more errand or just one more chore, which inevitably makes me late (and stressed) for whatever’s next on my agenda.

And that leads to another question: Do you think about what you’re going to do next in the middle of doing something else?

Heck, yeah, I do! Even when I’m running — something that’s supposed to relieve stress — I think about what I’m going to clean when I get back to the house.

Do you try to do it all yourself? Absolutely! It’s easier and faster that way — and besides, I don’t like to have to depend on someone who doesn’t have the same motivation and desire to get something done. That stresses me out more!

Next question: Do you tend to interrupt when people are — yes! A terrible habit, I know, but I’m often too impatient to wait it out.

Do you finish what others are trying to say? Guilty again. I’m just trying to help the conversation along because, well, I’ve got a lot of other things I need to fit in to my day.

These are all bad habits of a stuck-in-fast-mode, highly stressed person, and I am determined to break every one of them! Of course, when you have an active family, you have to expect some amount of stress in your life — it comes with the territory.

And obviously, there are plenty of things you can do to reduce stress — like meditate, exercise, listen to soothing music, take baths, do yoga. But I would also like to add to this list things not to do — like trying to accomplish too much all by yourself in the middle of doing something else while someone’s talking.

I am excited about this challenge before me, and although I know it’s going to be tough, I am very motivated, especially because — and this is my favorite part about my resolution — it’s not just for me, it’s for everyone I know! A calm, relaxed and less-stressed me will be more patient, happy and enjoyable to be around. Everybody wins!

My dad is the most relaxed person on the face of the Earth, and while I may never dethrone him, my hope is to at least come close. So, in 2017, you will find me keeping calm and carrying on, not running late or making anyone wait, not interrupting or finishing anyone’s sentences, not thinking about anything but what I’m doing in that moment, not trying to do it all myself, and resisting the urge to fit in just one more thing. Then maybe, just maybe, I can retake that quiz and not stress about the results.

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist