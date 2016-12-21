IDEMA: The Christmas sermon you might not hear

So the church has a wonderful opportunity to share the meaning of Christmas.

A visitor from Mars, coming to Earth for the first time during the weeks before Dec. 25, might think Christmas means buying tons of stuff. This visitor might ask, “Do people really need what they get, and in such abundance?”

If this visitor went to church on the Sundays leading up to Christmas, he (or she) might very well think that churches were in dire financial need because they are all talking about trying to make a budget and being well short of the goal. So cuts will have to be made; the first cuts being outreach to the poor, in many instances.

If our visitor turned on cable religious stations, he would hear preachers promising riches for believers. He would learn that this is a popular prosperity gospel that many clergy have adopted, and it seems to have worked because the arenas appear to be full, and one does not even need a traditional-looking church for that magic to happen.

Our visitor might very well think that Christmas is all about us, what we want and hope to receive, instead of being about a remarkable man and what he taught and stood for, a man born in Roman-occupied Israel around 4 B.C. during the reign of Rome's puppet, King Herod, a cruel man who murdered many Jews and even killed the one wife he truly loved.

There is one other thing our visitor from Mars would notice — that in a world filled with so much hate and violence, for a short period of time people are a bit kinder, more loving, and more willing to show compassion and empathy. Which gets us closer to the sermon you might not hear on Christmas. That sermon should focus on the people Jesus identified with in the Parable of the Sheep and Goats in Matthew 25:31-46: "I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you visited me."

We live in a society where the gulf between the rich and poor has widened like never before. We live in a world where countries like Syria are murdering its own citizens right on our TV sets. Wars are caused by injustices by "the haves" inflicted on the "have nots." What the church must do for the entire year it must do on Christmas: warn all of us that such disparities and injustices must not continue or humanity will continue to endure strife, war, murder, hatred, racism and violence. There can never be peace in a world with so much poverty and injustice.

This Christmas sermon should be inspired by the themes of Frank Capra's films of the ‘30s and ‘40s, not Karl Marx or Ayn Rand. See such films as "Meet John Doe," "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and "It's a Wonderful Life." Capra did not see taxation and government programs as the sole answer to our problems, rather he believed even more in the transformation and generosity of people with means to help those in need. Capra believed that each one of us has a responsibility to help one another.

The accumulation of wealth in our world has reached obscene proportions. Our new cabinet is being filled with billionaires and multimillionaires. Being rich is no crime, but such accumulation of wealth does raise the issue for all of us — how much do I need to meet my own needs? And how much of my resources should I use to help others — e.g., the hungry, the homeless, the mentally ill, the poor, the sick?

The church must challenge all of us on Christmas to do such self-reflection, and then take some action. The church must challenge us to demonstrate some faith in God in terms of our own security, and then take some risks to help precisely those people Jesus commanded us to help.

As you get older, you will learn that time is much more valuable than money. That is the point of the Dickens story, "The Christmas Carol." As we age, if we are fortunate, we are less fearful of life's hazards and more confident to be generous.

The church is too often afraid of alienating its supporters by laying out for all to see the dark side of life and the misery much of the world lives in. The church is too often frightened of preaching that crass materialism and the accumulation of money and stuff are sins in the eyes of God. The church should be preaching that wealth is something we are stewards of, and that wealth gives us the opportunity to do so much good.

Acts of kindness during the Christmas season are what makes the season memorable and meaningful, not the accumulation of things we probably do not need. The church must be less concerned with its own survival and more concerned with the survival of those who are desperate for our help. That is how the Christmas sermon should end, the one you probably will not hear.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist