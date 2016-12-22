HAGER: The hope that we can at last be free

Meanwhile, the president-elect’s sons have, a week ago, set up a charity selling personal meetings with their father to benefit some unnamed “conservative” charities. A cadre of folks who seem to have no experience in the roles to which they have been appointed have been announced as future leaders of our government agencies. We watch and we listen and we see what is happening, and feel powerless to stop it.

I worry though, that the battle between rebel and government forces, the brutality of a leader who would starve out and kill his own citizens — I worry that we are seeing these tiny glimpses of a man who ascended to power and then tipped just a little too far, and found that he could not tip back. Maybe Assad has always been a monster, but I guess some would say the same about a rich boy who never served in the military, actively discriminated against folks seeking housing, filed for bankruptcy several times, doesn’t pay taxes by his own admission, boasts of grabbing women, and cheated on wives — I guess some people could say that about our president-elect, as well.

But there is still hope.

I’d like to paint the picture for you of a young man and a woman ripe with a child that he knows isn’t his own. I’d like you to see the tenderness, the grace, the humanity that it took for that man not to spurn her, not to humiliate or shame her; not to leave her, but to believe instead in a strange dream where an angel told him impossible things. I’d like for you to hear the desperation in his voice as he is turned away again and again as the labor pains become more intense.

A little girl named Tasnim was born in a W.H.O. facility in Turkey today, to a mother who left a city in the midst of a rampaging and merciless war, turned out into a world where everyone was so afraid that finding a safe place to deliver her child was a real challenge. Tasnim means “a spring in paradise,” and for all we know, snug in our little living rooms, in our peaceful towns with all the buildings still standing, a W.H.O. clinic in Turkey was paradise, and that baby the spring of hope that everyone in that clinic needed, her mother included. Maybe Tasnim will be her mother’s very own phoenix; maybe she will help her mother to rise from the ashes of what she thought her life was.

Hope comes from strange places, and it almost never comes from watching whichever spin of news you prefer. Hope, I really believe, comes when we open our hands and let go of what we are afraid of. Hope rears her lovely head when we realize that we only have so many decades, less than most of us will count on our two hands. Hope will come when we look at that small span of time and wonder what in the world the accumulation of things and stuff will mean when we’re gone, when we realize that stuff doesn’t matter.

The accumulation of relationships is what matters, who we are and how we live and what we stand for, that we are kind; those are things that matter. Kind is not saying that we are afraid and so people can’t come to America who have lost every single thing — there is not hope in that. There is only a selfish desire to preserve our own safety at any cost, even the cost of innocent lives.

Several years ago, Grand Haven High School presented “Les Mis,” and watching the news this week I am recalling the people behind the barricades, the ones who longed to be free, who wanted to live. We were sort of that kind of place once (as we pushed back and murdered native people), we welcomed people from around the world and it has not ever been the wrong thing to do, in no instance should we have chosen a different path.

Because in no instance should we ever allow fear to rule our lives or our hearts. Good news often comes in the form of a tiny child, and from unexpected places that we never would have found had we not gotten lost in the first place.

We can put away our fear and dig deep for hope instead, because hope is a lot like love — once we find it, it’s everywhere and it won’t let us go.

I wish you so much love, so much hope. Don’t be afraid, we can do amazing things when we rise together.

We can be free.

Merry Christmas.

— By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist