PAINTER: Living comfortably with your first name

Each year, Spectrum Health releases a list of the most popular boy and girl names.

Making the list of popular boy names in 2016 were Liam, Levi, James, William, Elijah, Mason, Lincoln, Jack, Charles and Benjamin. Making the list of girl names were Olivia, Charlotte, Eve Ava, Emma, Elizabeth, Sophia, Nora, Harper and Abigail. Many of those same names were on Spectrum’s list in 2015.

As parents, we put a lot of thought into naming our kids. We want to give them names that they will feel comfortable with because their first name will define their identity for life.

While using popular names is common, some parents will choose to name their babies after other family members or they prefer more uncommon names. Celebrities are known for naming their children with unusual names such as North, Blue or Cricket. I’ve known some parents who name their babies after famous athletes such as Mickey Mantle.

But I sometimes wonder what people do if they don’t like their first name. There have been cases in which adults officially changed their first names or use their middle names. For example, Beth Cooper wrote in a blog that she changed her first name from Corina because it was too difficult to say or pronounce. She did explain that changing her first name was not easy, citing all the paperwork she had to complete.

For others, though, we’ve learned to live with our first name, whether we like it or not. We assume that our parents had good reasons for giving us our first name. And we probably don’t give it much thought.

But I did ask my mother how she gave me my name. She told me that I was named after a former boyfriend of hers, because she liked the name. I wondered if my father knew that.

My actual name is Leonard. While I really don’t like being called Leonard, I have learned to live with it. The only time I use Leonard is to fill out official documents or for signing checks.

Leonard is also one of those names that is frequently misspelled or mispronounced. I’ve seen my name pronounced and spelled as Len-nard. I’ve also have had my name pronounced as Leo-nard.

So, I prefer the name Len, a common nickname for Leonard. It is the name I used on my bylines when I worked in the newspaper business, and I prefer being called Len by my friends and family members. But while looking at a ninth-grade yearbook, my name under my photo was listed as Lenny. I still have some friends and family members who call me by that name.

I was the only Leonard from my high school graduation class. There were a lot of boys named Jim, John, Mike, Bob and Don. At least I didn’t have to worry about being confused with someone else.

Although not a common name, the Social Security Administration ranked Leonard as No. 62 for names of boys in the 1940s.

My older brother’s name is Arthur. He was born in 1939, and it so happens that was a popular name in the 1930s; it was among the top 30 boy names, according to the Social Security Administration.

I also have a young brother and sister who are twins. Their names are Jan and Joyce. I surmised that my mother just liked those names, as well.

There also have been some rare names in our family. I had an aunt named Sexey. I don’t recall how she ended up with that name, but it didn’t seem to bother her. She was a very confident woman.

Giving babies names that they like and feel comfortable with is important. But it is not the end of the world to live with an unusual name. My Aunt Sexey did and she handled her name just fine.

Lenny Painter, Tribune community columnist