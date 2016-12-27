HUISMAN: New Year's resolutions – think bigger this year

It's that time of year to consider making a New Year's resolution.

We start off with the best of intentions. The majority of resolutions are geared toward self-improvement. People resolve to eat healthier, exercise more, improve their finances, improve personal relationships — and the list goes on.

We start off strong, perhaps even sticking with it for an entire month, then old habits tend to creep back in and, before we know it, another year has passed and we find ourselves wanting to make the same old failed resolution once again.

It's great to step back and take a look at what areas we can improve on. Recognizing these opportunities is important. Heck, taking an honest inventory of things that may be holding us back can be downright sobering.

Deciding on a goal can be exciting, but following through on that resolution is statistically proven to fail more often than not.

Perhaps we should look at the turn of the year in a different way. Sure, improving ourselves can positively affect us and our close friends and family. But what if we sought out bettering things on a broader, less selfish scale?

Consider what could you do to better your community. I'm not talking about simply making a financial donation. Anyone can write a check. I'm talking about doing things that require active participation and perhaps a bit of sacrifice for the greater good of our community and its residents. This mindful, purposeful involvement is extremely meaningful for both the giver and the recipient.

Donate specific items to charities, such as professional female clothing to Women in Transition. Bring nonperishables to local food banks like Love in Action and The People Center. Donate personal hygiene items to shelters. While you're there, ask if there's anything else their organization needs.

Volunteer for a local nonprofit. Prepare and serve food to the hungry through Loving Spoonfuls. Help distribute a food truck regardless of the weather. Loan your expertise to a business with limited resources. Help out at a local school.

Expand your boundaries. Visit a nursing home. Prepare a meal for a distant neighbor. Shovel a stranger's driveway.

Some things may push you out of your comfort zone. That's OK. We already don't know the names of all our neighbors. We are so wrapped up and weighed down by our own commitments that we feel we can't make room to help others that are truly in need. As a community, we can't afford not to.

Sometimes we underestimate the power we have. No matter how small, these cumulative acts of kindness move us all in a better direction.

Imagine the difference you can make with your simple self-sacrifice. Not to mention the extraordinary example you set for your peers and younger generations in the process. The potential legacy you can leave is in your hands.

You owe it to yourself and your community. The smallest acts can be so heart-warming and humbling to you while making a world of difference to someone else. You have the power to influence someone's life for the better. Take the time and effort. You'll thank yourself, and the community will be better because of it.

I encourage us all to seek out a way that we can make a difference in our community in 2017. Research local organizations and find one you feel passionate about. See how you can help. Consider enlisting the help of your friends and family so they, too, can reap the rewards and increase the amount of beneficial change.

We all have the ability to leave a legacy. Leave one that makes a lasting difference. We are surrounded by untapped resources residing within us all. Please comment below with suggestions for addressing needs in our community where people can lend a helping hand.

Let's make resolutions this year that are too hard to resist sticking with.

— By Elizabeth Huisman, Tribune community columnist