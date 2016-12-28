KOEDYKER: Everything changes when we see the one born in the manger

The holiday season continues as soon we will celebrate the coming of a new year. So permit me think with you just a little longer about what happened at Christmas and how it affects us today, so many years later.

The other night, my wife Marilyn and I attended the Christmas Concert of the West Michigan Symphony Orchestra at the Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon. One of the things I like about the WMSO — besides it being a very fine orchestra — is that their conductor, Scott Speck, is so good at pointing out things about the music they are going to play.

What he said the other night that I had never thought about was regarding the great Christmas hymn, “Joy to the World.” George F. Handel, to whom the hymn is attributed, does the very unusual thing of writing a tune that is made up of a descending scale. Think about it — sing it to yourself — it starts high and goes low: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come …” Musically, that doesn’t happen very often, Speck said, but what it depicts is God descending to earth from heaven in the form of Jesus Christ.

That is the essence of the Christmas story, is it not?

John puts it this way in his Gospel: “The Word (Christ) became flesh and lived among us.” (John 1:14) The theological word for that is “incarnation.” In Jesus, God “took on flesh” and became a human being. What a descent indeed!

Why would He do it? Why leave the glories of heaven and descend all the way down to earth? And to lowest regions of earth — a barn and a feeding trough for a bed because there was no room in the inn. Besides that, He comes not as a prince or conquering king, but a helpless little baby. God becomes a human being just like us — a living, breathing, sleeping, weeping wee tike. And He grows up experiencing the same things we experience — joy, sadness, rejection, criticism, love and also hate. Why indeed would He do it?

There is an old gospel hymn that answers the question this way: “Only his great eternal love, made my Savior go.” That’s it, of course. The fact that “God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son.” (John 3:16) More than the gifts of the Wise Men, God’s gift of Jesus was far greater. God’s gift of his Son Jesus was evidence that God really cares about us human beings despite the mess we make of things.

During the month of December, I have been reading Max Lucado’s book, “Because of Bethlehem.” In one of the chapters, he tells the story of a medical missionary named George Harley, who worked among the Mano tribe in Liberia. Many sick and diseased people sought the doctor’s help and he was able to make a huge difference. Many were returned to health. But none of them seemed interested in Harley’s Christian religion. Not one person from the tribe visited the chapel Harley had erected.

Then one day, Harley’s 5-year-old son was struck down by a tropical fever. Despite efforts from Harley, his son never recovered. One of the older men of the tribe noticed Harley’s grief and watched as the doctor constructed a wooden box for his son’s body. The man offered to help Harley carry the box to a clearing where the boy was buried.

Although Harley had held it together fairly well up to then, as he knelt on the ground where the coffin had been buried, he began to weep uncontrollably. The sadness, the loneliness, the grief all came tumbling down upon him so hard that all he could do was sob.

When Harley began crying, the old tribesman simply stared at him in amazement. He had never seen the good doctor display such emotion. Abruptly, he jumped up and ran down a trail through the jungle. Reaching the village, he shouted at the top of his voice, “White man, white man — he cries like one of us.”

That evening, as Harley and his wife continued to grieve together in their hut, there was a knock at the door. As he opened the door, the missionary saw almost the entire village — every man, woman and child — gathered at his door. And they came back the next Sunday, as well, and filled the chapel. They wanted to hear about Jesus.

It all changed for the Mano people once they saw the tears of the missionary. And it can all change for you and me, too, when we see God in the face of Jesus Christ.

If God was willing to enter the world of animals, shepherds and swaddling clothes, don’t you think He is willing to enter yours as well?

— By the Rev. John C. Koedyker, Tribune community columnist