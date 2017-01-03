O'TOOLE: Looking back at my year of reading

And that’s just some of the most hair-raising drama 2016 wrought. I can’t bear to say more about the year’s lowlights in more detail, because I’ll whip myself into an anxiety attack. You were there, anyway, you lived it. I’m sure you don’t need reminding.

Reading is a terrific way to beat stress and depression. It keeps your mental faculties sharp as you age, even helping to prevent Alzheimer’s. Yay, reading!

Fortunately, 2016 was a great book year for me.

I wrote a column early in the year about “Wolf’s Mouth” by John Smolens. It’s still one of my favorites. If I didn’t have so many books on my to-read list, I’d read it again. Thanks to that book, I sought out other books by Smolens. I’m glad I did. I was thoroughly absorbed by his suspense novels “Cold” and “Fire Point,” which take place in the U.P.; and “The Invisible World,” set in Boston. I can say the same for his historical novel, “The Anarchist,” which reimagines the assassination of President McKinley in 1901.

Smolens has written other books, but the to-read list tapped rather rudely on my forehead, so it was time to move on to other authors.

Another established author who became new to me in 2016 was Caroline Leavitt. I’d read about her for years in writer’s magazines, but never actually read her novels. I read a description of her latest novel, “Cruel Beautiful World,” saw it on the shelf at Loutit District Library and snapped it up. I didn’t want to put it down to eat or sleep. The story takes place in 1969 when 16-year-old Lucy runs away with her teacher, leaving behind a distraught older sister and aunt. The news about the Manson murders doesn’t make them feel any better. It broke my heart, but ended hopefully, and it stayed on my mind after I finished it. That’s what makes a fantastic book, I think.

“The Girls” by debut author Emma Cline is another novel set in the same time period, about a girl in a Manson-like cult. There was a lot of hype surrounding the book and it was quite popular with reviewers, appearing on some best-of-the-year lists. I thought it was decent as a coming-of-age story, but I was not impressed by the writing. There were too many metaphors. Don’t get me wrong — a reader likes some colorful description once in a while, but sometimes a cigarette is just a cigarette and a shirt is just a shirt. At least I could check it off my to-read list.

My favorite novel of 2016 was “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett. I was already so much a fan, I knew before ever reading a description or review that I had to get my hands on it as soon as possible. I loved it, I loved it, I loved it, I loved it! I might have growled at people who tried to talk to me while I was reading it. Sorry if you were one of them.

My first Patchett novel was “Bel Canto.” I no longer own it because I foolishly lent it to a therapist years ago, who never returned it to me. In fact, that therapist never returned a handful of books I loaned to her. I’m still a little bitter about that. Maybe I need more therapy. Anyway, “State of Wonder” is also a fantastic Patchett novel, and “Truth and Beauty” is a lovely memoir about her friendship with Lucy Grealy, who wrote a lovely memoir herself, “Autobiography of a Face.”

The beginning of a new year is always an exciting time to look forward to new books. I know I’m looking forward to February’s “A Book of American Martyrs” by Joyce Carol Oates. The novel is about an Evangelical who kills an abortion doctor. It’s told from the perspective of the killer and the doctor’s family. I’ve been reading Oates since college. If this is anything like “Mudwoman” or “Carthage,” among others in her long list of titles, “American Martyrs” will be a thrilling and thought-provoking read.

I’m sure there are other equally exciting books to look forward to in 2017. Happy reading!

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist