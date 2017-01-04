IDEMA: Remembering the tragedy, and service, of Carole Lombard

My parents, both of whom served in World War II, and their whole generation would be able to answer both questions.

She was a Hollywood diva, one of the originators of the screwball comedies so popular in the late 1930s. Her most famous role was in the hit movie "My Man Godfrey" (1936). She was married to Clark Gable.

Why she should be particularly remembered is that at the height of her fame she was serving her country by promoting the sale of war bonds. She was flying home to California from a bond rally in her home state of Indiana when her plane crashed in Nevada on Jan. 16, 1942. She was just 33.

We live in a narcissistic celebrity-oriented culture, a culture of Facebook and selfies (75 people died last year taking selfies in precarious locations), a culture where service to country is not a high priority for most people. I see the Trump boys on Facebook celebrating their kills of big game animals in Africa. Someone posted that they should be serving in the front lines of our military conflicts where "the big game" can shoot back.

Mitt Romney's five sons chose not to serve in the military, and I doubt if the Obama daughters will serve either. President George H.W. Bush was our last president who served in the military, and he was of the same generation as Carole Lombard.

Why is sacrifice for one's country or community, not to speak of heroic sacrifice, such a low priority for most Americans, especially among the young?

Maybe it was horror of World War II which brought out heroism and the willingness to serve in so many people. Clark Gable was so distraught over the death of the love of his life that he enlisted as a gunner on a bomber.

Gable was not the only Hollywood actor who joined the cause. Henry Fonda served, as did James Stewart and many others (John Wayne preferred to play heroes in movies rather than risk being a dead hero).

Probably even young people, like my kids, know who James Stewart is because the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" has been shown on TV so many times during the Christmas season. He was a B-24 pilot who flew many missions over Europe and saw much action, which left him traumatized and depressed after the war. He also wondered if he could successfully return to films after being away for so many years.

Stewart's friend, Frank Capra, who had directed him in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and "You Can't Take it with You," offered him right after the war the lead role in his new movie, "It's a Wonderful Life." Without even reading the script, he accepted.

What most people don't know when they watch the film is that in the dark second half of the movie, when George Bailey prays in the bar and on the bridge, that the actor was reliving the feelings he had experienced on bombing missions. Capra was able to tap into Stewart's feelings of despair and thoughts of suicide, a darker side of his personality that Alfred Hitchcock would also bring out in the films "The Rear Window" and "Vertigo."

Stewart had self-doubts that he could return successfully to movies. Donna Reed, his wife in "It's a Wonderful Life," said that it was not a happy experience on the set making the movie. Stewart was struggling with his lack of confidence and he was working through the traumas of war.

Lionel Barrymore, who played Potter in the film and himself a legend in Hollywood, took Stewart aside on the set and said to him in essence, "You have a great gift. You can transfix an audience for two hours in a dark theater and change them." That pep talk helped to bring out the performance we see in the movie.

Capra also had served in World War II, making the series of films "Why We Fight" for the government, so he was sensitive to what Stewart had gone through. Capra was a master in understanding his actors and bringing out the best in them.

The World War II generation is dying off daily by the thousands.

I am a member of the baby boomer generation. What are we going to be remembered for? We certainly are not going to be remembered for our heroism, or our willingness to sacrifice. Yes, many of my generation served in Vietnam, but few wanted to; and many, like George W. Bush, served in the National Guard and saw no combat; and others like Bill Clinton found other ways to get out of the draft.

My generation made some wonderful films (e.g., "The Graduate") and gave us some wonderful music (e.g., Motown and the Doors), but, as sociologists have shown, that the culture of narcissism, which we are still in, has its roots in the 1960s.

Now, once again, we will have a baby boomer as our president (barely, he is 70), who like many of us got out of the draft. Will we witness the virtues of Carole Lombard, Clark Gable and James Stewart — service and self-sacrifice — or will we witness the worst excesses of my generation: narcissism, the love of celebrity, and the accumulation of wealth that borders on greed? We will soon know.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist