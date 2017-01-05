BERRY: Working on a personal creed to live my life by

The list would be a set of standards that I would strive to incorporate into my daily life. The chosen statements would be unique to me and not imposed upon anyone else. My goal was to seek out and implement 10 declarations that would positively impact myself and those around me, kind of my own personal Ten Commandments. I only came up with four.

After several months of soul searching, I had established three items for my creed, but I realized that two of them wouldn't work unless I employed one basic element: sincerity. Therefore, the first personal value on my list is: Always Be Sincere.

To me, honesty and sincerity are different. I believe that honesty is being truthful with others; sincerity is being truthful with yourself. I feel that if I strive to be genuine in all my intrapersonal dealings, my actions will be less likely to be misconstrued or convoluted.

And that leads me into the second item in my creed: Compliment Someone Every Day.

I don't mean waking up in the morning and saying to my spouse, "Wow, Honey, your morning breath isn't nearly as bad as it was yesterday." In fact, I don't mean complimenting someone I know, or know well. The compliments in my creed are meant exclusively for individuals outside my immediate family.

It's not that I can't compliment my wife and children — I do it all the time. I'll tell my wife, "You look nice today" (if she does). And I'll tell my daughters, "You're hair looks good" (if it does), or "Good job on your homework" (if they did).

The compliments I'm referring to are the ones that pop into my head each day but are rarely spoken. For example, if I shake a guy’s hand and he has a firm grip, instead of letting the moment pass, I'll say, "You got a nice grip."

If I say hello to a stranger, and he has a rich, baritone reply, I might say, "You have a nice, deep voice. Are you a singer?"

I have an affection for freckles and blue eyes. Instead of allowing the moment to pass, I'll say, "I really like your freckles," or "You have really nice eyes."

I've been randomly complimenting people for about eight months now, and I've never had anyone seem put-off by it. Complimenting people makes them feel good because they've been genuinely complimented, and it makes me feel good because I had the courage to express myself in a positive way.

I saw my dentist and his wife one afternoon at the grocery store and struck up a conversation. I'd never met his wife before, but I said to her, "You have really pretty eyes."

She said, "Oh, thank you."

Then I turned to my dentist and said, "I assure you, I'm not hitting on her because you can cause me great pain." They both got a big kick out of it.

In my career, I've had the great privilege of working with the public. I encounter people of all ages. My favorites are the old and the young. That leads me into item No. 3 on my list: Talk To A Senior Citizen And Talk To A Child Every Day.

I appreciate older people. They have a lot to share about the past that makes me value the things I have, like indoor plumbing. They have a great deal of wisdom and I enjoy gathering tidbits of information from a time before I was born.

They lived their life, worked, fought wars, raised children and they've come out the other side. I have a huge respect for the generation that came before me and I want to learn as much as I can from them while they're still here.

I also like talking to children. I especially like preschool children because they live life in the moment. I wish I could duplicate their ability to enjoy the present. It seems like I expel a lot of thought worrying about the future or regretting the past, but chat with a 3-year-old and you'll get, "I got a sucker. It's red. It tastes like cherries. It's got chocolate in the middle. My mom got it from the bank." God bless you, kid.

The next item on my list may seem a little strange, but what the heck, it's my list: Always Take A Drink When You Pass A Drinking Fountain.

Water from a drinking fountain is the best! It's always cool and refreshing, and reminds me of coming in from recess when I was in elementary school and slurping a heavy dose of water while kids waited in line behind me.

Research has proven that people don't drink enough water, so whenever I see a drinking fountain, it reminds me to take a large gulp. With this generation's determination to pay for bottled water, drinking fountains are disappearing. On the rare occasion when I do encounter a drinking fountain, I take a sip to remind me that some things in life are still free.

I hope that everyone who's reading this has a code of ethics they live their life by. If you do, I'd like to hear it. Simply go to the Tribune's website, look me up, and put an item or two in the comments section. Please include the reason why it's important to you. If there are some good ones, maybe I'll share them in a future column.

I'm still searching for six items for my own creed, so, if they’re exceptionally good, maybe I'll steal them.

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist