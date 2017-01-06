DAVIDSON: It's about our kids, or at least it should be

Unfortunately, public education in Michigan, and in our nation, is under attack by the Republican Party and their rich donors. This is why I was so disappointed by the decision of Donald Trump to nominate Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education.

I believe that Mrs. DeVos will attempt to bring an unregulated for-profit charter school and a tax-dollar-funded private school voucher system to every state in the country.

The DeVos family has personally spent nearly $700,000 since 2011 alone in support of the Michigan Senate Republican Campaign Committee. Just this summer, the DeVos family gave $1.45 million to committees and individual lawmakers when they voted to limit oversight on Detroit charter schools allowing failing charter schools to continue to operate funneling tax dollars from public schools. In 2000, the DeVos family, led by Betsy, funded a failed ballot proposal to allow vouchers in Michigan.

Trump has promised $20 billion for vouchers, and in Betsy DeVos he has a partner that will push this agenda.

On first glance, school choice sounds like a great idea. Who would be against parents having a choice about the school that their child attends? The problem with this model is that in an era of declining urban populations, taking money out the public system leads to the further deterioration of those very schools that are struggling with enrollment and achievement.

In rural areas, the money is shifted to for-profit online schools whose students have been shown to perform worse than traditional school students. In Detroit, charter schools tout their performance on national math tests as being twice as good as the public schools. The raw numbers tell us that the public schools test at an 8 percent proficiency, whereby the charter schools are at 15 percent. This is not a number to advertise in one’s brochure.

A school voucher system would exacerbate the problem by taking more dollars from stressed districts ensuring their failure.

A more indirect, but no less insidious attack on public schools in Michigan is the proposed elimination of a pension option for new teachers and school employees. Lawmakers are considering closing the Michigan Public School Employee Retirement System. There is a long-term unfunded liability facing the system. Increasing revenues could fund this liability, but lawmakers, fueled by donations, are considering taking more benefits away from teachers to “fix” the problem.

The flip side of this is that the short-term “decades” costs of closing the pension system approximate $500 million per year. When I called the office of state Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, this week and raised this concern, the answer was that the money would come from the general fund. If this cost is born by schools, that would result in a decrease of per-pupil funding of $273.

The erosion of benefits for teachers will have a detrimental effect on education. Inflation-adjusted public teacher salaries in Michigan dropped 8 percent from 1999-2000 to 2012-13. From 2008-09 to 2012-13, enrollment at teacher prep programs decreased by 38 percent.

While the data is hard to find, class sizes in Michigan are an issue. Michigan is one of 15 states that does not cap class sizes. We have the sixth highest student-to-faculty ratio in the nation.

Where research shows a significant impact of class size on effectiveness of education, especially at the K-3 grades, we have gone in the wrong direction. Eliminating pensions for teachers all together will further decrease the number of quality teachers, making the problem worse.

The Michigan Legislature funded a study to determine the cost of educating a child in Michigan this year. The simplified results of the study gave an approximate cost of $8,700 per pupil. The base foundation allowance for 2016-17 is about $7,500 per pupil.

The DeVos family and other rich donors have spent millions of dollars to hold lawmakers hostage and not allow tax increases in the state. However, it is clear that the only way out of the morass of education funding is an increase in revenues and allocation of resources to our schools. The current pick for the next secretary of education has spent her adult life fighting against such measures, and I fear she will exacerbate the problem by bringing her game to a national level.

About the writer: Rob Davidson is the Tribune’s newest community columnist. Davidson, 45, has lived in Spring Lake since 2001. He is the father of three and has been married to Diana for 22 years. He works as an emergency physician and is a member of the Spring Lake school board. He has been an avid runner and triathlete for the past eight years. Davidson earned a bachelor of arts degree in biology from Kalamazoo College, where he played football, and his medical degree at Michigan State University.