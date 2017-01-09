Kalamazoo funding deal has consequences

Kalamazoo was running short on cash, and a blue-ribbon commission had ixnayed raising the city's income tax, probably the easiest, quickest way to generate the money the city needed to cover a growing budget shortfall. Out of options, Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell went looking for help.

Two deep-pocketed donors — wealth management company chairman William Johnston and retired pharmaceutical CEO William Parfet — answered Hopewell's call.

The mayor's first ask was comparatively small, just enough to fix the deficit, projected at $2.75 million by 2021. But Johnston had something more in mind — the creation of a foundation into which he and Parfet would pour $70 million over the next three years, and a combined fundraising effort to swell the foundation's endowment by $300 million to $500 million more. The initial $70 million would not only plug the budget gap, but backstop a reduction in the city's property tax rate, from 19.2705 mills to 12 mills; $30 million of the total would go toward fixing poverty and funding children's programs. The endowment would generate sufficient income to cut the millage rate in half, and fund some government services in perpetuity.

This is where things get sticky.

If I were running the City of Kalamazoo, I sure wouldn't turn down $70 million. And as a lady sitting all the way over here in Detroit, I'm not even going to advise the folks running Kalamazoo to slam the door in that much money's face. I don't know Kalamazoo (full disclosure: we've never even met), but it's clear that the city has real problems: budget deficits that aren't expected to improve and a property tax rate that makes Kalamazoo proper uncompetitive with neighboring cities.

But it is possible, nay, necessary, to acknowledge that Kalamazoo's problems are real, to believe that Johnston and Parfet's philanthropy is genuine — and to also be very wary of what's on the verge of happening.

It's hard to see the establishment of a private foundation to fund public services as anything but government's abdication, at every level, of its most basic responsibilities.

Governments levy taxes on businesses and residents, pool that money, and use it to fund services that benefit all: police and fire protection, satisfactory roads, parks, trash pickup, functional water and sewer systems. For a city to permanently cede provision of those services to private funders — a redefinition of the fundamental concept of American government and democracy — is not something anyone should take lightly.

That citizens get a say in government is premised on the fact that we're paying for it — so what happens if we're not? And why, after years of state budget cuts to cities, is this an acceptable consequence?

The State of Michigan has been told again and again that cities are floundering; that cuts to revenue sharing have stabilized state finances at the expense of counties, cities and townships; and the people who rely on those governments to provide services. But the state has refused to act, insistent that cities just have to manage better and cut more.

Nor has Gov. Rick Snyder shown any willingness to revisit his signature tax reforms, passed the year he took office, cutting business taxes by $1 billion, and raising individual taxes by about the same amount. Those cuts haven't yielded the jobs growth Snyder promised, and they sure haven't led to better outcomes for cities and counties, which have lost $6 billion in state cuts to revenue sharing between 2003 and 2013.

In a responsible political climate, we'd honestly assess the situation we're in, and figure out how to pay, as communities, for the services we all depend on. But we've been told for decades — especially by one party that I will not name but which rhymes with H-O-P — that taxes are inherently bad, and that government is always the problem and never the solution.

Thus Kalamazoo, out of money and out of options, and the prospect that the state will take this as its cue to keep on cutting. After all, someone else will pick up the slack.

These are also murky waters for the proposed new foundation. Private funders customarily pick and choose where they'd like to allocate their funds, and those decisions are often directed by narrowly targeted purpose. A philanthropy may choose to give grants to artists, for example, because its mission includes the belief that a vibrant arts community has value, even if schoolchildren in the same community who lack basic resources could benefit from grants or outside funding. Such choices inevitably draw criticism, but that's the foundation's lookout — when it's your money, you can spend it how you like.

Yet any entity providing basic government services should not operate without the constraint of public opinion. Sure, government is sometimes clunky and inefficient. Actions that a private company or foundation could complete in days may take government weeks, bogged down in the slow works of democracy.

But — and this is something that often gets lost — it is a necessary part of the process. Government is meant to benefit us all, and what can seem like slow inefficiency reflects the importance of gathering support for any plan or initiative, for ensuring that taxpayer dollars are well-spent, and that the myriad voices and experiences that comprise any community can be heard.

Other cities have been beneficiaries of philanthropic support: In Detroit, a Grand Bargain primarily funded by philanthropies and the state saved the Detroit Institute of Arts' collections and shored up city pensions. In Kalamazoo itself, philanthropy has funded a college-tuition program for all kids who complete public school in the city. In those examples, philanthropic government assists have has been targeted to narrow causes. And there's no question that big foundation money has funded think tanks and advocacy that's shaping public life, or that all of it is worthy of scrutiny.

This is different.

Kalamazoo's City Council will approve the mechanics of how this proposed foundation would run, which, one presumes, would detail how the city goes about spending foundation-generated funds, and what kind of control either the foundation or the city has over decision-making. But no matter how this deal is ultimately structured, there's no way to get around that it will change the definition of American government.

"By the people, for the people" — it's got a good ring to it. "By the people, and foundations, for the people"? I'm skeptical. And you should be, too.

THE DETROIT NEWS (AP)