SAVAGE: Going gray and learning to let go

I would say “older,” but my 19-year-old daughter was quick to correct me.

I’m not at all sure when it happened. Just a decade ago, everything was fine. At 50, I had a successful business, a husband I adored, three smart kids who were growing and thriving, and a respected place in our community.

Then it all fell apart, in ways that are still too painful to address.

At 55, from absolute necessity, I rewrote the script — and today, at 60, life is better in every way. Except I’m about 30 years older than I was 10 years ago.

I had been coloring my hair all of my adult life. In California, I literally didn’t know a single woman with gray hair. So, every four weeks, I became a redhead, my color of choice. It suited my skin tone and my personality.

A bit cross-eyed as a child, I fought this again in mid-life and had my eyes surgically straightened. A few years later, to correct droopy eyelids, I also had an eyelift.

And the never-ending dental work. It’s like the Mackinac Bridge: Once they finally finish one repair job, another immediately begins. The majority of my expendable adult income has gone straight into my mouth. I’m sure I’ve personally put all three of my dentists’ kids through college, but you should really see my teeth.

Plus, there were manicures, pedicures, eyebrow threading, facials — whatever was needed to ensure that if I ran into someone I once dated, he’d be really sorry.

Then one day, I realized that Nora Ephron was right: “After a certain point, it’s just patch, patch, patch.”

Thanks in no small part to my wonderful new husband, a move to equally wonderful West Michigan, and the simple fact that I just couldn’t hold back the tide of time, I finally gave myself permission to age.

The first thing I did was let my hair go gray. I’d actually hoped I was letting it go blonde. My mother was 58 when she died and still had a lovely head of blonde curls, so it was worth a shot. As it turned out, my hair is completely silver-white — and stunning, if I do say so myself.

This irony is not lost on my husband, who is 75, smoking hot, and still somewhat of a redhead. One of the many advantages of marrying an older man is that he still thinks I’m a hot young chick, so that’s a bit of an equalizer around my house.

There’s a transforming loveliness that comes with gray hair. It gives me a quieter confidence, an assumed authority and a complete ease with myself. Gray hair also ushers you into a level playing field with all other women; you see them for who they truly are, and respect them so much more.

Being older also provides a surprising perspective. A 40-something guy made it a point to chat me up at the gym. He had a great head of dark hair and all I could think to ask him was, “Does your mother know you’re out?”

All I can tell you is that I got hit on by a much younger guy as soon as my hair went gray. It was gross, but life-affirming nonetheless.

Now that I’ve decided to embrace age, it turns out that age ain’t all that friendly. I feel every bad decision of the past taking up residence in my body. A hard day of gardening means my lower back is shot. From a leisurely jog, my right knee is screaming at me.

And gravity is attacking my face in ways that are like a bad train wreck; you can’t look, but you can’t look away.

I was concerned about my neck, but since it’s now covered by my chin, the problem has both been solved and made more complex.

We quit our gym and joined a senior center instead — exercise classes that are slow and will allow me to recover at the snail’s pace I need, a wider range of learning options, and plenty of social activities for both my husband and me. Admitting the need to do this was a tough step; on the upside, I’m the youngest person there.

Getting older involves a certain amount of letting go. I no longer care about anyone’s political, religious or social beliefs. Kindness is my default setting.

I’m in my last house, married to my last husband, wearing my last bathrobe, and my world is complete. Rather than a foreboding finality, it feels liberating.

Are there goals and changes ahead? Sure! I started this year by doing luge — terrifying, exhilarating, and another item off the bucket list. I also plan to learn the clarinet, sail the fjords in Norway, and attend a Navy ball with my husband wearing his dress blues and his many medals.

But time waits for no one, and each moment is precious. The day will come when my nearly famous recall of thousands of song lyrics fails me, or my remarkable health becomes a thing of the past.

At least my teeth still look great.

— By Shari Savage, Tribune community columnist