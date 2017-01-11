KOEDYKER: Making the most of your opportunities in the new year

I know the Psalms quite well. I’ve committed a number of them to memory, so often, in different situations where I find myself, these verses come to me. What a blessing that is!

God’s Word, the Bible, is a great source of inspiration, comfort and encouragement. I highly recommend reading it. And a good place to start is in the Psalms. They are easy to find — right smack in the middle of the Bible.

One of the verses that comes to my mind as we begin a new year is Psalm 90. This particular psalm has a lot to say about time, eternity and our existence. It begins, “Lord, you have been our dwelling place throughout all generations. Before the mountains were born or you brought forth the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting, you are God.” What a contrast between us human beings and God. He is everlasting and we are here on earth for but a short time.

Verse 10 continues that theme when it reminds us of our mortality: “The length of our days is 70 years — or 80, if we have the strength; yet their span is but trouble and sorrow, for they quickly pass and we fly away.” True again.

Who of us has not experienced trouble and sorrow? It is part of being human, and life just flies by so fast! Where did the time go? 2017 — are you kidding me? I remember when it was 1980 quite clearly, like it was yesterday.

So, as our heads are spinning with all these thoughts, the psalm writer calmly offers some excellent advice. It’s really a prayer addressed to God, a prayer for wisdom. “Teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” (verse 12)

I’ve always thought that verse was a bit difficult to understand. I get the wisdom part, but what does it mean to “number our days”?

The best explanation I can give is that “numbering our days” means coming to realize the brevity of our days on earth. It means coming to grips with our mortality, realizing that we will not be around here on earth forever. Or, in the words of John Piper, “Don’t Waste Your Life.” In his book of the same title, Piper says, “God created us to live with a single passion: to joyfully display his supreme excellence in all spheres of life. The wasted life is the life without this passion.”

God desires that we make the most of our lives. Piper continues, “Most people slip by in life without a passion for God, spending their lives on trivial diversions, living for comfort and pleasure.” Doing so is not “numbering our days,” nor is it wise. It is a waste.

I remember way back in grade school — I’m not sure what grade — my teacher said that we were going to invite our fathers to school so that they could tell us about their jobs. My dad was an optometrist, and I still remember the day he came to our class and told about what he did. “I help people see,” he said, “by testing their eyes and providing them with glasses.”

At one point, someone asked my dad, “Why did you become an eye doctor?” I still recall his words: “Well,” he said, “I always felt that I wanted to help people in some way. And for me, that means helping people see better so they can live better lives.”

My dad’s life was not wasted. He indeed did help many people. And I know, for him, that was his way of living his life with a passion to serve God as well as people.

My message for you as we enter this new year? Don’t waste your life! Make your life count! Live it with passion, using the talents and abilities God has given you.

One final word from Ephesians 5:16: “Make the most of your time, for the days are evil.” Indeed, there is evil all around us in this world. But with God’s help, we can make things better as we make the most of the time and opportunities God gives us. Have a wonderful new year!

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist