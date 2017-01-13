A 'thank you' note to all who support Central High School

We are humbled by the many acts of kindness received throughout 2016, and are deeply grateful for the compassion and support given to our students.

Central High School provides a unique opportunity for many teenagers living in this area, and can be the catalyst that starts them on the road to success. The needs are many, and community support certainly helps us meet the unique needs of our students.

With this in mind, the staff at Central High School would like to thank the outstanding community members and organizations for the many gifts given to us.

● Emily, Joe, Haley, Trevor and Jacob – five kids home from college for the holidays who took an idea and turned it into over $800 for Central High School kids in need. They raised this money by having a “24 hour sit-in” at the Rendezvous Restaurant on Dec. 20.

● Rhonda Geneva and The Encounter Project for all you do to support our students and the Greenhouse Project.

● Hand2Hand Ministries for your Friday deliveries.

● Our neighbors Rita and John, the greatest neighbors a school could ever have.

● The Central High School Fan Club for breakfast and the support you show our students.

● Deb Stanley for all you do for our students.

● Jackie and the staff at Bethany Christian Services for offering your expertise to our students.

● Nate, Andy and Randy and the 1st Priority group: The pizza is always good.

● Eric Gray: We miss you, buddy. Your legacy lives on.

● The more than 45 individual mentors who faithfully give of their time each week to make the difference in a student’s life. We can’t even begin to tell each of you what an impact you make every day.

● Tri-Cities Ministries Counseling for helping so many of our students.

● Harbor Transit for helping with “back to school supplies” this year.

● First Presbyterian Church for the on-going support.

● Lisa Kendra: Everyone loves their haircuts.

● Watermark Church for your ongoing support of Central High School.

● Loose Spokes for offering students opportunities to grow and learn.

● @Home Realty for providing many items our students so desperately need and appreciate.

● Pastor Wayne and Theresa for hosting Chess Club.

● R.A. Miller for years our students have benefited from your outpouring of support.

● Heather, thank you for teaching all of us about “Mindfulness.”

● David Garland of First Merit Bank.

● Beautiful Soul Ministries, you support every student in such an outstanding way.

● The Central High School “Helping Hands” Facebook page.

● All of the local businesses who support our kids for their Outdoor Education adventures.

• And the many random individuals who just stop by to drop off coats, hats and food for those in need.

For me, the greatest effect of generosity is hope. For all of you listed above, you give Central High School students hope — hope for today, which turns into hope for tomorrow. Thank you, Grand Haven community, from the entire staff for all you do for Central High School. You are all making a positive difference and doing “whatever it takes” for our students.

Paul Kunde is principal of Grand Haven’s Central High School.