KALIS: Reflecting on (and recuperating from) our kids’ Christmas requests

As young parents, we didn’t even realize how good we had it. The first time we took our daughter to see Santa, she asked for a “yellow present.” Santa seemed a bit confused, but assured her that he would indeed bring her a yellow present. Easy-peasy! We picked one present, wrapped it in yellow paper and called it good.

The next year, she asked for a “blue present.” We thought, “This is awesome!” and wrapped our best present in blue paper.

The next year, though, got slightly trickier. She told Santa she wanted a top — the kind you pump to make it spin. She must have seen one in a book or perhaps on “Sesame Street.” I swear I saw Santa roll his eyes.

We combed the stores for an old-school top, but found nothing. We turned to the internet for our first venture into online shopping. When our order arrived, we quickly swept it away to hide it. Two days before Christmas, we took it out to wrap and discovered it had a suction-cup bottom — not a real top at all!

For fear our daughter would be disappointed with Santa’s lame attempt at fulfilling her request, my husband set out on Christmas Eve to visit the antique shop on a quest for a top complete with a pointy bottom on which to spin. As luck would have it, he found one! The only thing was that it was banged up and in rough shape. So, we had Santa write a letter to our daughter explaining that she was such a special and good girl, that the elves decided they wanted her to have the top they had all played with their whole lives.

Bam! Problem solved.

Of course, this was also the year that our son sat on Santa’s lap for the first time. When he was asked what he wanted, he replied, “A clock.” Santa asked if he’d repeat it, as he didn’t think he heard correctly, so my son said again, “A clock.” Santa glanced at me with a mix of empathy and concern, but I just shrugged and wrote “clock” at the top of my list.

We transitioned into Christmases with older kids and their requests became more what Santa would likely consider to be “normal” or expected. As the years passed, it seemed the days of bizarre Christmas requests were long gone. But not quite.

In high school, our daughter was nationally ranked in Science Olympiad Entomology. The girl loves bugs! She came home from college this year and announced that what she wanted for Christmas was a pet cockroach. Let me say that again, in case you think you read it wrong — she wanted a Madagascar hissing cockroach. OK, Santa, you win — my kids are crazy!

So, I did what any sane parent would do. I started figuring out how in the world to go about buying a cockroach.

Now, we have come a long way since buying the top online, and in fact we are now Amazon Prime pros. So we thought, why not? As a joke, we typed cockroach into the search bar. If you have ever doubted your ability to find something on Amazon before, I’m here to tell you that, yes, I placed a Madagascar hissing cockroach in my cart. (After reading all the reviews, of course).

Sure, finding one was surprisingly easy enough, but getting it was a whole different story. It was not guaranteed to arrive alive if temperatures were under 20 degrees. Also, I did not want the arrival to be too soon for obvious reasons. So, we had to time things just right.

It came two days before Christmas in a flat-rate envelope, so I was convinced if the temperature didn’t kill it, the mail processing did. I got its terrarium ready anyway, so I had somewhere to put it, then prepared to open the package in the garage. I was shaking so bad as I tore the envelope, afraid that the cockroach was dead, or worse, the exact opposite.

Inside the envelope was a box, and so I had to open that, too, still shaking and expecting it to bolt out at any minute. But nothing happened. All that was inside was a couple of pieces of paper and a wadded-up napkin. Then I saw him, clinging to the underside of the napkin!

Quickly, I shook it inside the terrarium until he let go and I slammed the lid shut, then texted my husband that the mission had been completed.

Did I seriously just do that? I still can’t believe I did that.

At least my son simply asked for NHL 17, but who knows what next year will bring.

Then again, if I can handle a cockroach, I think I can handle just about anything — although a simple “yellow present” would be nice!

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist