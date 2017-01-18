IDEMA: Is college a rip-off? Only you can answer that

My banker told me that many young couples cannot get a mortgage to purchase their first home because they have so much student debt, making owning a home an impossible dream.

Is all this debt worth it? Before answering that, let's look at some reasons higher education is so expensive. My tuition bill for my first term at a Michigan public university in 1965 was a few hundred dollars, if that. Tuition costs have gone up since then far above inflation rates. Why?

Look at administration costs from the president of a school down through the ranks, and you have a big reason. Salaries have skyrocketed. The president of Hope College makes $377,130, according to the Grand Rapids Press. The president of Calvin College makes $411,083. The president of universities such as the University of Michigan makes double those salaries or even more than that.

Who pays the bill for these large salaries, salaries far above what professors — who do the actual teaching — make? The students pay a large share through tuition. It costs a student more than $60,000 per year to attend a school like the University of Chicago or Harvard. Some wealthy families can pay the full shot, but most families are not that fortunate. So, students take out large loans to cover their costs. The universities and colleges know that our federal government is generous with its loan program, so schools can rely on Uncle Sam to help the students.

But then the bill becomes due upon graduation. And the interest rates are stiff. Many recent grads can only afford interest payments. Student loans, by the way, are not wiped out by bankruptcy.

There are other reasons school is so expensive. Textbooks are incredibly expensive, and are often poorly written at that. Housing in places like Ann Arbor or Cambridge is off the charts.

Is all this money on higher education well spent? That depends. I wonder whether at our large universities survey courses with over 500 students and little contact with a full professor is much of a learning experience. Be that as it may, there are elite schools where the student/professor ratio is low, at schools like the University of Chicago. It does not rely upon teaching fellows but full professors for the most part. Of course, this is why such private schools are so expensive.

But even your state universities are expensive. Some of these universities provide good education and some don't. Some students go to college to party as their No. 1 goal; others have clear goals in mind educationally.

My biggest problem with higher education is how professional sports are used to lure students. Schools like Alabama emphasize sports far more than education. I pick on Alabama because they have 11 five-star recruits in their football starting lineup. No other school even comes close, and the results in terms of national championships show that if you lure the best football players you will get, usually, the desired result — a national championship. Is that a worthy goal for an academic institution? Does football loosen the wallets of alums? For tickets, yes; for the academic side of things, debatable.

Is it moral to attract athletes to a university, many of whom could not get admitted if they applied like the average student, if this means that a more qualified student does not get in? Is it moral to pay millions to the coaches of these professional operations? The top five paid college football coaches make a combined $33 million.

Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan makes more than $9 million a year, that is more than $20,000 per day. Is that what academic institutions should be doing?

Some schools like Michigan put the burden of such expenses on the ticket holders and not those paying tuition. But lesser programs do not receive enough revenue through ticket sales and TV, so students subsidize football and other sports through tuition — at some schools, more than $1,000 per student.

That is what I call a rip-off. Add in what is often the poor quality of education at football factories, and you have a royal rip-off.

I enjoy college sports, but I have a hard time justifying academic institutions paying coaches 10 times what the president of the school makes, not to speak of what professors make.

I have a hard time justifying admitting students who are not qualified to study at the college level. Many of the football players leave college for the pros before they ever get their degrees, and few return. If they have brain damage because of playing a sport, who picks up the medical tab?

Many students at our colleges and universities would be better off going to a school like Baker College and Ferris, where they can come out with a specific skill. That is the emphasis of such schools rather than the broad liberal arts offerings at state universities. I love liberal arts, but Shakespeare and Faulkner are not for everyone.

So, is college a rip-off? Yes and no. A degree can enrich the soul, lead to a great career, and provide the basis for a lifetime of reading and exploring. A degree can also be not worth the paper it is printed on, if you consider the student debt that goes with it.

I simply raise the issue — is college a rip-off? — and only you can answer that.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist