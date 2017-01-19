DR. BOEVE: Sugar isn't so sweet to your good health

Oh, it’s sweet to the taste all right, but not to our body.

We’ve all heard of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and that it’s not the best for us, but I want add some relevant information to emphasize how truly toxic and dangerous it is.

Most of this information comes from the work of Dr. Robert Lustig, as publicized in his book, “Fat Chance,” and his YouTube video, “Sugar: The Bitter Truth.”

First, some basic sugar chemistry. There are many different kinds of sugar — glucose or dextrose, galactose, sucrose, fructose, lactose, maltose, etc. Table sugar (sucrose), in the body, breaks down into glucose, which is a good sugar, and fructose is the real villain. The upfront message is to avoid fructose and sucrose in food and drinks.

Why? Fructose is likely the major culprit in our “obesity epidemic” and the frightening increase in cases of metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of risk factors: abdominal obesity, elevated blood sugar, unhealthy cholesterol levels and elevated blood pressure — all of which increase our risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer.

Let me say up front that obese people do not choose to be obese; they simply choose the wrong foods. There certainly are some totally reckless eaters out there, but most overweight people are victims of our food supply, deceptive marketing, the fast and processed food industries, advertising, restaurant menus, and some weaknesses in our medical care system.

We are now consuming many more calories than in past years, but why? Because dietary fat leads to elevated bad cholesterol — which is linked to heart disease — the food industry was told to produce low-fat foods, and they dutifully complied. Unfortunately, taste suffered, so the industry had to add sugar to make food palatable. We grow tons of corn; HFCS is cheap — such a deal. Therefore, fructose has made its way into an enormous number of processed foods like applesauce, canned fruit, cereals, sauces, dressings, catsup, barbecue sauce, even baby food and formula.

The presence and unappreciated effect of fructose in soda, energy drinks, juices, sports drinks and fruit drinks has really snuck up on us. Our food supply is now loaded with fructose. Fruit Loops and orange juice for breakfast — you’ve already consumed well over your daily added sugar allowance.

Why is that so bad? Fructose is processed in the liver, not the brain, and produces harmful metabolic end products. Plus, sugar does not suppress hunger; consequently, we eat more. It does not stimulate insulin production, so blood sugar goes up.

Fructose is a carb, but it is metabolized like a fat. A high-fructose diet has the same damaging effects on our bodies as a high-fat diet.

Importantly, all this promotes the development of metabolic syndrome and obesity. Not all calories are metabolized the same; some calories cause more disease than others.

By the way, chronic consumption of alcohol, which is also metabolized in the liver, does the same kind of damage. Fructose is like alcohol, but without the buzz. Both are poisons.

Why is exercise important in fighting obesity? It’s not because you burn calories. Walking at 3 miles per hour, 30 minutes per day, five days a week for four weeks burns one measly pound of fat. Plus, we usually have a celebratory soda or a cookie after the walk, which more than negates the energy expenditure. On the other hand, exercise makes our metabolism run faster. It makes more efficient use of insulin and it reduces stress, which will diminish our appetite. So keep moving — 30 minutes a day is a good goal.

Want better health for you and your family? Follow these tips:

1. Get all sugared drinks out of the house. Drink water and milk (preferably almond or soy milk).

2. Emphasize foods with fiber, which is only found in plants: whole fruits, veggies, grains, legumes and nuts.

3. Wait 15 minutes for second portions.

4. For children, buy your screen time minute-for-minute with physical activity.

5. Read food labels carefully, especially cereals and canned or processed foods.

6. Move it, 30 minutes a day.

No surprise — it really works.

Dr. Norman Boeve is an orthopedic surgeon in Grand Haven.