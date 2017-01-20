WMEAC: Preserving our sand dunes and a Michigander’s pride

Growing up on the grayer east side of the state, I moved to West Michigan three years ago for school. When family members would ask me why I chose the school I did, I would bite my tongue knowing the real reason wasn’t necessarily for academic prestige, but to be closer to the aesthetic treasures along the coast.

Michigan is home to more than 275,000 acres of coastal sand dune formations that are the remnants of the last ice age. As glaciers drifted over the state some 16,000 years ago, they carved out the Great Lakes and ground boulders to dust. When the ice melted, the water filled the lakes and left behind the sand that was sculpted by the wind into the magnificent dune formations that we cherish today.

Michigan’s coastal sand dunes are diverse ecosystems. Home to everything from beetles to bald eagles, dune grass to mighty oaks, the dunes are an integral aspect of Michigan’s biodiversity, and are an essential habitat for many endangered species. Additionally, they are the centerpiece of Pure Michigan’s booming tourism industry. Sleeping Bear Dunes alone attracts more than 1.5 million visitors annually, spending more than $152 million.

But these ecological and economical goldmines are among the most fragile of landscapes, and are in imminent danger due to overuse and abuse. Off-road vehicles and even pedestrian foot traffic kills vegetation and causes erosion. For decades, they have been subject to sand mining — unearthing the substance of these treasures for the triviality of volleyball courts.

And possibly the most relevant threat to the dunes is residential and industrial development. More than 300 dune acres just north of the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck were recently purchased by the developer, Cottage Home, with the intent of building upward of 40 beach houses. It is no wonder as to why people would want to live along the picturesque coast, but at what cost to the integrity and natural beauty of the dunes?

Beyond being a crucial aspect of Michigan’s ecology and economy, the coastal dunes are a quintessential feature in the culture and spirit of The Mitten. Michigan is blessed with more coastline than any other state, much of which is juxtaposed against massive and magnificent drifts of sand.

After the 2015 project “Bringing the Latest Science to the Management of Michigan’s Coastal Dunes,” the Michigan Environmental Council (MEC) determined that they needed to conduct a more in-depth study of the cultural and societal effects of the dunes. This led to the formation of their new project, “Valuing Michigan’s Coastal Dunes: GIS Information and Economic Data to Support Management Partnerships.”

The MEC is partnering with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC), in addition to other supporting organizations throughout the state for the commencement of their three-part project. The first part is to create a more accurate geologic and geomorphic map of the dunes to facilitate future research. The second will be to explore and document the economic, social and cultural importance of the dunes. Lastly, they will take this knowledge to create a broader constituency of dune supporters and spread information about dunes and dune policy.

Between the stress of work and a busy class schedule, my Sunday trips to the coast are a time when I can let go, when I can truly relax. It’s difficult to articulate the sense of pride that I associate with the dunes — pride that is shared by many of us who reside in the Great Lakes State. If you haven’t felt that sense of pride, drive out to Hoffmaster or Holland or Saugatuck, breathe it all in, and maybe you will.

The coastal dunes are a key characteristic that makes Michigan such a special place. Over the next several months, the MEC will document the cultural significance of the dunes, and perhaps even be able to articulate that sense of pride.

About the writer: Bennett Markus is a third-year college student at Grand Valley State University. With a background in sustainability, he is currently working as an eco-journalist for the West Michigan Environmental Action Council. Markus is also a freelance writer, and his work appears in such publications as the Detroit Free Press. He is gearing up to move abroad, and beginning to work and write internationally.