PAINTER: The cost of raising our children is priceless

The news report was about how much you can now expect to pay for a child from birth to age 17. The report said that middle-class families can now expect to pay as much as $240,000 per child, and that doesn’t include the cost of college.

“Families can expect to spend between $12,350 to nearly $14,000 a year, on average, to raise a child,” CNN Money reported.

According to CNN, the biggest expense for families is the cost of housing (29 percent cost for adding a bedroom). Food is the second-biggest expense. Another major expense is child care, which costs about $38,000 per child.

The cost tends to be less expensive for younger children, the report said. “Parents with teenagers can expect to fork over the most money for food,” CNN reported.

CNN also reported that child-rearing costs vary by family income and location. Lower-income families spend an average of $174,690, while high-income families pay as much as $372,000 per child.

The cost to raise children is the highest in the Northeast. The cost is lower in rural areas.

There is a silver lining, according to CNN. The cost of raising a child has actually slowed in recent years.

I know those numbers appear to be shocking. But you can’t put a price tag on raising a child. That responsibility is priceless.

We parents aren’t keeping track of what we spend. When we have a child, we know there are going to be significant costs. We are willing to meet our obligations as parents so that we can provide for our children. I doubt if parents keep a ledger, then tell their children when they grow up, “This is how much we spent on you.”

We don’t worry about whether we have spend more than $200,000 for each child. We want to provide for them to the best of our abilities.

Those numbers did get me to think about my own childhood. My parents weren’t rich, but they provided good lives for their children. My two brothers and sister had comfortable lives. Our parents were good providers.

But it wasn’t always easy. My father was a steel worker in Pennsylvania when my older brother and I were young. My mother once told me that my father was often laid off or on strike when they first started a family. They struggled to pay bills and put food on the table.

My father’s big break came when his boss asked him to join a team of workers to help train workers at a new steel mill in Chile. My dad became a foreman.

We had a good life in South America. We had a full-time maid, a house and three horses.

When his contract was up, my father was hired as a foreman at the McLouth steel mill in Trenton, Michigan, where they had just added a new blast furnace. We lived in Southgate. Two of their children — twin boys and a girl — were born after we moved to Michigan.

I don’t ever remember my parents complaining about how much we were costing them. What I do remember is that they expected us to do the very best we could as children and as adults. I believe we met their expectations.

They never complained about how much we were costing them. They just wanted what was best for us. They just expected us to grow up as productive adults.

Spending money on housing, food and clothing is just part of the responsibilities of raising children. We never gave it a thought about how much we were spending on our children. We wanted to provide, guide them and love them.

Yes, the national TV report is correct. Raising children isn’t cheap, but watching them grow up sure is worth it. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Priceless.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist