HUISMAN: It's high time to tame the winter fluff

As much as I hate to admit it, it's not the clothes' fault. They are not shrinking. I’m afraid I've been widening a bit.

Over the past couple of months, it's slowly but surely crept up on me. The winter fluff, pudge, insulation — whatever you want to call it.

Well, mine needs to go before there’s further accumulation.

The months of holiday gluttony have passed. There were too many tasty meal gatherings with friends and family where we ate like it was the last buffet on Earth.

Then there was the workplace — everywhere you turned there were holiday leftovers, sweets, bagels, oh my! I couldn't be rude and not partake in my coworkers’ generous offerings. That's what I told myself, but really I just don't have the willpower to resist. Especially when it's free.

Science is on my side, at least for explaining it away. A Johns Hopkins University study showed that people gain 5-7 pounds on average throughout the winter months. Most of it dates back to evolution, when food was typically scarce during this time of year.

Here's a few results of evolving that tend to hinder our waistlines in modern society:

We sleep more.

I don’t know about you, but this time of year I'm fine with heading to bed as early as 7:30 p.m. Heck, it's been dark for hours by that point. Plus, waking up to a below-freezing morning with wind howling outside makes crawling out of bed that much harder.

Alas, hibernation is not healthy for us.

Besides, there are too many fun opportunities nearby this time of year. Such as rising early to watch Winterfest races, gearing up for a day on the slopes at Mulligan’s Hollow, staying up past our seasonal bedtime to visit a local brewery, or partaking in events like Wine About Winter and Frozen In Time.

We eat more.

We crave comfort foods. Heavier (yes, fattier) foods that warm us. Just the act of eating increases our body temperature a bit, and our brain likes that.

In addition to consuming unhealthier foods, we tend to consume larger portions when compared to our summer fare. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean we need to ban salads from the dinner table.

We get less sun.

Sun affects our mood and health. The gray days take their toll on our energy. This lack of sun affects hormones that regulate sleep. Our bodies produce more of the sleep hormone during the winter, causing lethargy.

We stay inside more.

The elements are not so alluring this time of year. Many of us abandon our normal exercise or activity habits that utilized the outdoors.

Another obstacle in maintaining my weight this season has been the sporadic snowfall. Don't get me wrong, I love these lulls where it thaws out a bit and the shovel gets to hang out and take a break on the porch.

Only thing is, without that unplanned mandatory exercise, I've found myself replacing it with some couch time in the evenings. Sometimes I multitask by combining laziness with brain-engaging activities, such as playing a board game or reading a book, but that doesn't seem to be burning any additional calories.

Enter stage right: the “dreadmill.” Interestingly, the treadmill is not so dreadful after all — even after a few weeks of use. Perhaps it’s the fact that it’s in the comfort of our home. Perhaps it’s because it only cost as much as a one-month gym membership would have.

It hung out awkwardly during the holidays, like an elephant in the room. However, once all the holiday decorations were packed away, we found it a permanent, only slightly more discreet location.

Then we mounted a monitor in front of it so we could watch things that would distract us from the monotonous act of running in place. Things like virtual running videos taken in foreign lands. I think this last element is what fostered my surprisingly favorable feelings toward the treadmill.

Be strong. Resist succumbing to our natural winter tendencies. They no longer serve us well in this pampered world.

— By Elizabeth Huisman, Tribune community columnist