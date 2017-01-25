KOEDYKER: Don’t let these cloudy days of winter get you down

It is particularly dreary in Michigan in January. I remember my father-in-law telling me that besides the Pacific Coast states of Washington, Michigan ranks as one of the cloudiest in the entire nation. Judging by what I have observed in almost 20 years of living in Grand Haven, I’d have to say that he was right.

I did do research and, indeed, the state with the fewest number of sunny days was Washington, followed closely by Alaska, Vermont and Oregon. Michigan was next, but really there was not that much difference. Washington averages about 52 days of full sun while Michigan can count on about between 65 and 75 clear days.

The especially cloudy, dreary or snowy days without seeing the sun can have an effect on us. It can get to you, drag you down and depress you.

You have perhaps heard of seasonal affective disorder or S.A.D. Commonly called “Winter Blues,” S.A.D. is considered a kind of major depression and has many of the same symptoms of regular depression: loss of energy, change in appetite, tendency to oversleep, difficulty concentrating and irritability.

Unlike major depression, however, S.A.D. usually occurs between October and March. That is where we are right now! So, if you are feeling a little down or majorly down, there is a reason — lack of sunlight.

It is interesting to me that we need sunlight. No wonder people from Michigan head to Florida and Arizona in the winter! There is nothing like sunlight to enliven us. Even though most our days recently during this warm spell have been cloudy, there were a couple of days when I walked outside that I could actually feel the warmth of the sun. And it felt so good.

Other things, like anti-depressant medications prescribed by a physician, can be helpful. Or light boxes — devices that provide bright artificial light — can be of benefit to people suffering from S.A.D. I know some people who have greatly benefited from sitting an hour or two a day basking in the brightness of this artificial light.

But today, I would also like to suggest another source of light to get us through the dark days of winter. It is the Word of God found in so many passages of Scripture in the Bible. In fact, the Bible, in one its most well-known passages, says exactly that. The psalm writer in addressing God says, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105)

Indeed, light is a major theme in the Bible. And it is always depicted as something good. But darkness is always related to things that are bad or evil.

It is clear that God desires light for people. He wants the best for us. Unfortunately, many times people have chosen the dark path rather than the one brightly lit to show us the way.

The Bible gets very specific when it tells us that Jesus is the Light of the World. Jesus continues by assuring us that whoever follows him “will not walk in darkness but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

Certainly, not every word in the Bible is uplifting and full of joy and light. The God who speaks through Scripture also has words of warning and rebuke for wayward people like us. But even those words have the purpose of leading us to walk in the light and to find the joy of basking in the sunlight of his grace and love. God’s desire is for us — “the people who have sat in darkness” — to see his great light. (Isaiah 9:2)

When I was young, a song I learned in Sunday school was “Heavenly Sunshine.” One of the verses went like this: Shadows around me, shadows above me never conceal my Savior and Guide; He is the light, in him is no darkness, ever I’m walking close by his side.” That is followed by the unforgettable refrain: “Heavenly sunshine, heavenly sunshine, flooding my soul with glory divine. Heavenly sunshine, heavenly sunshine, Hallelujah! Jesus is mine!”

I don’t know about you, but as simple as those words are, I have found them to be true. Not that I never feel down. Believe me, I do! But when I “walk in the light, as (Jesus) is in the light” (I John 1:7), I can have peace of mind, joy, fellowship with others, and an assurance that my sins and failings are forgiven because of God’s grace. I hope and pray that you may have this precious light in your life, too.

So, when the skies are gray and life seems dreary this winter, open the Bible. The Word of God is “the true light which lightens everyone” (John 1:9), and it can enlighten you, too!

— By the Rev. John C. Koedyker, Tribune community columnist