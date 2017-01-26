HAGER: Last weekend's marches: What this is about

They were not marching because Hilary Clinton didn’t win the election; not really even because a Democrat didn’t win. Many of us did not choose Clinton as our candidate; many of us would have accepted the leadership of a different Republican.

Instead, the march was about preserving basic human dignity. It was about the preservation of the values that the overwhelming majority of (not illegal, by the way) voters had in mind as they cast their ballots last November.

The march was to show a man who thinks he can take anything he wants, including the bodies of women, into his hands that he can’t.

Millions marched to speak out against the values that the elected leader of our nation holds, to show the world that we are not in agreement with the things he says on his massively overused Twitter account. We don’t call any woman a fat pig. We don’t think that we can sexually assault women and toss it off as locker room talk. We don’t make fun of people who are handicapable, and we don’t believe that America comes first in the global society that we live in. America does not come first in a global society, and there isn’t any reason to say that we deserve more than anyone else other than a selfish instinct for the preservation of our way of life.

Do we need jobs that pay well, an educated workforce, to feed and house people? Of course we do, but when at the same time we are saying that, legitimate groups of people no longer have rights we aren’t living into those ideals.

What the marchers — and indeed all of the protesting — is about is the fact that a man who publicly rants and pouts on social media, who thinks it’s OK to refer to his daughter as a woman he would date, who has shown his own tendencies toward nepotism in the placing of family and friends in positions of power, and who still has not severed ties with his corporations that present multiple conflicts of interest with the office he now holds, is now in charge.

Lord knows I wasn’t a fan of George W. Bush, but I didn’t think he was a bad person; I thought he made some poor choices, made some mistakes — as all of the saints and sinners among us do. But somehow the same nation that impeached Bill Clinton for his White House escapades despite the fact that he was actually pretty good at his job is now in solidarity with a man who has done much worse.

We marched because we will not be complicit, because a reasonable person can’t stand in the aisle and point fingers at a man like Bill Clinton (as recently as last fall this was still happening) and at the same time argue vociferously that Donald Trump is not the same can of worms — because he is the same, he’s even said so, but suddenly people have stopped caring.

Today, the snow is almost melted and its 42 degrees, there were unseasonable tornadoes killing people and destroying homes down south, historic flooding and mudslides in California, and we have elected a man who once said that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. This is why we marched.

Today, the “swamp” is being drained, but refilled with billionaires who have no qualifications to lead departments of state that they would like to see dismantled, our own Michigan gal Betsy DeVos even referring to grizzly bears as a reason to have guns in schools. This is what the protests are for.

This isn’t about a president who isn’t a Democrat, but about an administration that believes it can say “alternative facts” to make sure that what is real is left hidden and that only their alternative facts (read: lies) are the ones you believe. George Orwell said it best: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Stop telling people to get over it, stop defending how you voted with the same tired-out line about Hilary being a lying (fill in the blank). If you’re going to own this presidency and have an intelligent conversation with millions of people all over the world who disagree with you, do everyone the favor of developing a coherent, factual and thoughtful argument about why you thought this was the best thing for you to do, about how you think this administration will bring back jobs, raise wages and generally make your life better without stepping on the most vulnerable among us.

I’m happy to have that conversation, I want to hear the real reasons, I want to understand so that we can unite and do the work that is out there for all of us to do. The spin shouted about Hilary being a liar isn’t enough to defend electing this man, who has actually said the things protesters are filling the streets and marching in solidarity against.

It isn’t about Clinton’s loss, not about the election of a Republican, but about the losses all of us have taken and will continue to take if no one stands up in protest.

— By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist