MUSEUM STAFF: Mental health and the last 150 years

The stigma attached to mental illness created an environment where the needs of patients were often not a priority.

At the end of the Civil War, there were thousands of individuals who were in need of a place to live. The Poor Farm system was implemented to provide a home to those too sick, too old or too poor to support themselves. In many cases, those suffering from mental disabilities or mental illness found themselves living on one of the many Poor Farm’s located throughout the country. The idea was that those who are capable would help grow crops, tend to livestock, and help around the farm in any way they could in exchange for a bed and some basic care.

Unfortunately, those appointed to run the farms rarely had the experience, or empathy, required to care for mentally ill or disabled residents. Often times, the “keepers” of the farms would be selected on their ability to successfully operate a farm. In the case of the Ottawa County Poor Farm, this resulted in the hiring of men such as Herbert Taft, who served as the farm’s keeper from 1866 to 1875. Entries from his ledger included his personal comments about the residents where he referred to some as “a joke” or “foolish and always will be.”

It was clear that Taft lacked an understanding of how to properly care for these individuals.

Poor farms throughout the country operated in this manner for decades before improvements were made. Eventually, the farm system would give way to more contemporary approaches to mental health care.

On Oct. 31, 1963, Congress passed and President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Community Mental Health Act. This law drastically changed the landscape of care within the mental health community. Comprehensive community mental health centers were established throughout the country and services became more diverse and readily available.

While a stigma surrounding mental illness still exists today, health care workers and advocates are striving to bring awareness to the community at large. An estimated 43.8 million — 1 in 5 — Americans experience some type of mental illness in a given year. Approximately 10.2 million adults have co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders, 26 percent of homeless adults staying in shelters live with a serious mental illness and an estimated 24 percent of state prisoners have a recent history of a mental health condition. Suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in America and 90 percent of those who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness.

These statistics may seem grim; however, great strides are being made in the treatment of those living with mental illness. Those seeking help now have a variety of options. Treatment plans vary and can include psychotherapy, medication, hospitalization, support groups and peer support, or any combination of therapies.

Learning about mental illness or seeking treatment can be overwhelming, but there are resources available to help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has information about warning signs and where to find local help on their website at nami.org. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available to help those with suicidal thoughts or those that are looking to help someone else. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, we encourage you to seek assistance. Sometimes saving someone’s life is as easy as offering a helping hand.

Unfortunately, the earliest residents at the Ottawa County Poor Farm who suffered from mental illness did not have access to the resources that are available today. Many of the stories they left behind are heartbreaking.

If you would like to learn more about some of residents of the Ottawa County Poor Farm, come see the exhibit “Upstairs at the Infirmary: Stories from the Ottawa County Poor Farm.” The exhibit is on display through September at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven.

A lecture series about the Ottawa County Poor Farm by local historian Marjie Viveen will occur three times in April. For more information, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum can be reached at 616-842-0700 or visit tri-citiesmuseum.org.

— Mike VerHulst is the exhibits facilitator and Abbei Monroe is the membership coordinator at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.