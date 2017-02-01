IDEMA: Is your God too small?

Consider some of the "current events" with religion as the primary cause.

(1) 81 percent of white Christian evangelicals voted for President Trump, which was the margin of victory. Without this support at such a high percentage, we would be seeing a President Hillary Clinton in the oval office.

(2) Recently, 20,000 Robingya Muslims fled Myanmar (formerly Burma, and primarily a Buddhist country) for Bangladesh, telling stories of rape and massacre at the hands of the Buddhist security police. The Robingya, a Muslim ethic group who number over 1 million, are denied citizenship and lack basic rights, such as the right to public education. The hatred of the Buddhists for these Muslims has led to the army rampaging through Muslim villages.

(3) The hatred between the Shiite and Sunni Muslims is tearing apart the Middle East, and the hatred of Islamic terrorist groups like ISIS toward Jews and Christians is perhaps even deeper.

(4) In Israel, the hatred between the Christian and Muslim Palestinians and the Jews flares up in murder and violence regularly.

Need any more examples?

What is the root cause of all this religious hatred and violence? It would take much more space than I have to ferret this out, so I will make one basic point which applies to all religions: lack of critical thinking.

What do I mean? I mean that many members of any given religion believe that their God is the only God, that their scriptures are the only God-inspired scriptures, and that their religious path is the only path to salvation, whatever they mean by that.

So, what does critical thinking teach us here? Here knowledge of history is the starting point.

All religions emerged from a particular time and place. Surprising to many, native American religions are thousands of years older than the religions that emerged from the Middle East and Asia. These religions have many of the same beliefs as their younger kin, and thus many native Americans could easily adapt some of their beliefs to Christianity, for example. I saw this myself when taking church groups out to the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, working with the Arapaho on building projects and learning about their history.

In other words, all religions are culture bound, which does not mean that they do not contain truths beneficial to humanity. The problems arise when these religions' God or gods are too small. When religious folk believe that they are compelled by their God to impose their own image of this God upon different cultures, then the damage can be great, as with the Christian missionaries in Hawaii and in the rest of America in their treatment of the indigenous peoples and their religions.

Critical thinking is sadly lacking in all the fundamentalisms of the world. Islam needs a Reformation and a Martin Luther to open up the Koran to critical thinking, which would weaken the view that every word of the Koran is the literal word of Allah, the Arabic word for "God.”

Christian fundamentalism, while not as violent in recent decades as in past centuries, still puts blinders on people. Think how far Christianity has come since the Inquisition when people like Joan of Arc were burned at the stake and Jews in Spain were driven out or slaughtered. We Christians have come a long way since the days of the Crusades.

However, far too many Christians, Jews and Muslims still read stories like Adam and Eve, for example, as literally historical. They believe that Adam and Eve were historical people, instead of applying critical thinking and scholarship to the story. This task would open up one's eyes to the truth of the story, that Adam and Eve are us. The story contains the profound truth with a capital “T” that men and women desire power, which they lord over others. That is the issue that the writer or writers were grappling with, the issue being, "What is wrong with us?" The intent here was not writing history or science. Thus geology and anthropology have no effect on the eternal truth of the story.

Each passage in all the great scriptures, belonging to all the great religions, requires interpretation. These passages must be put into their historical and social context before we can apply any given passage to our present situation. The issue of translation from ancient languages into our own must also be considered. All of that requires homework.

Sadly, too many people — whether out of fear, anxiety or prejudice — need the security of believing that their scriptures, and their religion, and their God, are the only paths to knowledge of the divine.

I believe that our Creator transcends all religions but has left footsteps to follow in each of these religions. Moreover, I believe that outside of these religions, our Creator has given us glimpses of immortality, to evoke Wordsworth, in nature, and in music, and in literature, and in film — and in love and kindness.

For many people, such glimpses are more powerful and persuasive of the existence of a divine power than within our traditional religions, whose God is too small.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist