BERRY: Middle school class comes at the right time for daughter

The term reproductive health makes the class sound bland and clinical. When I was in middle school, we called it sex ed, which made it sound dirty and mysterious. The older kids who had already experienced sex ed talked it up as if we were in for an engaging, enlightening experience. By the time I actually took the class, I was expecting the Kama Sutra to be passed out as our textbook.

Unfortunately, the class was bland and clinical, and the pictures in the textbook were so unappealing that they ensured that even 13-year-old boys would not be distracted from their homework.

When Evien was a little girl and asked me where babies come from, I told her the absolute truth: A tiny baby seed is planted in a hidden garden and tended by angels. When the baby grows big enough, it's delivered to the hospital. When mommy has a pain in her belly, she knows it's time to pick up the baby. Evien bought it.

Now that little girl is sitting in reproductive health class five days a week learning the true meaning of the seed, the delivery and the baby. She's also learning that she has a Pharaoh's tomb of treasures hidden above her pelvis, and a period is more than just a way to end a sentence. She's also learning about her male counterparts. She's discovering that a ball drop doesn't just happen on New Year's Eve, and a foreskin isn't located between a guy’s eyebrows and his hair.

One day when I picked Evien up from school, she said, "I really hate reproductive health."

"Great!" I thought. "She's not even interested."

Evien continued: "Our teacher makes us read from the textbook."

"So," I said.

"Out loud!"

"Oh — so you have to say things like uterus and fallopian tube in front of the class?"

"Worse! I have to say blah blah, and blah blah blah."

I almost snickered. In my lower-middle-class upbringing, slang terms for genitalia were tossed around the school bus like bean bags. Whenever we exhausted our supply of obscene references, we'd invent more. I knew the slang long before I ever hear the words blah blah and blah blah blah, so it always makes me snicker when I think of some committee tagging our private parts with medical terminology that sounds more ridiculous than the crudest moniker.

"So, you know what a blah blah is?" I asked.

"Of course! I see Isaac's all the time."

"When do you see your cousin's blah blah?" I asked.

"Dad, he pees outside all the time. Don't freak out. His blah blah's nothing special. He's only 3."

Urinating outside is a birthright for males. I have a theory about it: Women have babies, so men compensate by peeing outside. It's been happening ever since God took a rib from Adam and made a woman out of it.

I can imagine Adam saying to Eve, "Woman, I can do anything you can do, only better!" So they engage in a series of running, rock climbing and swimming events, and Adam wins every time. Then one day, Eve has a baby and says, "You can't do this, can you?"

Adam's only response is, "No, but I can pee outside."

To that, Eve says, "What are you talking about? We're in the Garden Of Eden, there is no inside! We both have to pee in the woods."

Adam puffs up his chest and says, "Yes, but I can write my name in the snow."

Eve says, "What's snow?"

One afternoon, Evien said, "Dad, I got a 100 percent on my reproductive health quiz."

After a long pause, I said, "I'm not sure how I feel about that." Certainly, I want my daughter to get good grades in math, science, reading and writing, but maybe she's paying too close attention in reproductive health class.

A few days ago, Evien announced that reproductive health was almost over and she would be going back to gym. She told me that the last chapter in reproductive health was about STDs.

"Brilliant!" I thought. It's kind of like ending driver's training by showing kids pictures of crashes. Give them all the good stuff, then — wham! Hit them with herpes.

I've seen the way Evien giggles whenever she's around a group of boys, and I've seen the way her face glows when she talks about certain guys in her classes. I know the time is right for her to take reproductive health, and to let her in on the secret of baby making. Now, when the time comes, she can make informed and, hopefully, right choices.

Evien is in the 'tween stage between child and woman. As a father, I'm not quite ready to let go of the child. Sometimes, I'd like to keep her in a box and shower her with innocence and shelter her from the adult world, but that's not my job. My job is to make sure her journey from childhood to adulthood is as smooth and painless as possible, and to know when it's time to step out of the way.

Time marches on, children grow. But sometimes I wish Evien still believed the first version of the seed, the delivery and the baby.

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist