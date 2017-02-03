DAVIDSON: The times call for both civility and protest

That time is now.

Two seemingly discordant forces are at play in the hearts and minds of progressives all over this country, and yes, even here in West Michigan. We want to know how we fit in to the most reliably conservative county in the state of Michigan. We also want to let conservatives know that our views are not as crazy as you have been told.

We are mothers and fathers. We are doctors and lawyers and teachers. We are small-business owners. We share your values and your dreams for our future, but many of us are so angry right now that our capacity to listen and learn and share is limited.

The only way forward is to talk to one another and find common ground. Members of the entire spectrum of the social and political universe inhabit this community. Many readers come from a far right point of view. You may vote for Republicans based upon your views on abortion, guns, taxes or all of the above. We on the left may have our own set of perceived “deal breakers” that drive us to the Democratic Party.

But setting these strongly held core beliefs aside, we do agree on much. I want my three kids to grow up in a world full of endless possibility. I want them to find a life of purpose where, if they work hard, they will achieve their goals and leave the world a better place.

I know that conservative readers have the same goals for their own children. Unfortunately, the Republican Party has pitted us against one another. Our kids sing in choir, play in band and play on the field together, but we cannot seem to talk because we have been convinced that the other is evil. It is clear from the results of the recent election that more discussion is needed.

There is a small group of white supremacist, misogynist, xenophobic nativists that support Donald Trump, but I do believe that the majority of Trump voters in this area do not live their lives in accordance with those beliefs. You are those with whom I want to have a dialogue. I want to understand how you could set aside all of the terrible words and actions of Trump and vote for him. It may simply be that you detest Hillary Clinton that much.

I am not here to defend Clinton, but as a progressive, I was thrilled to support her and vote for her. I believe most of the negative narrative surrounding her was false. I believe that, from the early 1990s, she was, as a strong woman, a target of the ruling right, and their 30-plus-year campaign against her was the albatross of her candidacy.

As much as I want us to talk and learn from one another, it is difficult at this moment. The sting of living in a country where nearly half of voters could vote for such a repugnant, immature bully is fresh. That a man clearly possessing a diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder could be sitting in the same Oval Office as Lincoln and FDR is too much to bear.

Now is the time to resist the authoritarian rhetoric of the president. It is the time to protest his choice of Steve Bannon as his chief strategist. The moment demands that we reject an avowed white supremacist being a key advisor to the president of the United States. We want history to look back on this time when we rejected an all-out assault of the First Amendment and civil rights.

We want history to look back and understand that most of America did not want this man-child as our president. Therefore, we feel the need to march in the streets and protest. Protest the man elected to the highest office of the land, and protest the radical right-wing agenda being planned for our country.

The destruction of the social safety net started by FDR is at hand. The irreversible slide toward the destruction of our planet is what we fear, either by the imminent threat of global climate change, or by the trigger finger of our petulant commander-in-chief.

So, please, fellow West Michiganders, forgive us if our outstretched hand contains a sign instead of an olive branch. If instead of an open hand of greeting, you see a clenched fist raised in opposition. This need to protest against injustice will never end, but in due time our desire to engage will emerge and we can begin to heal.

— By Rob Davidson, Tribune community columnist