KOEDYKER: Some thoughts about why things happen the way they do

What on paper may seem like a number of random occurrences is, I believe, actually something much more than chance happenings. To me, it seems more like what can be described by a great theological word, “providence.”

The word “providence” is made up of two Latin words, “pro” and “video.” Put together, those words literally mean “to see before.” Such a word obviously assumes God, because only God can know what will happen before it happens.

The Super Bowl this past Sunday is a great example of that. After the third quarter of the game, it looked to most people like it would be a rout for the Falcons. At that point I thought to myself, “There will be a lot of disappointed people who guessed and perhaps wagered a lot of money that the Patriots would win.” But it turned out there would be no disappointment for them at all as the Patriots snatched victory from the hands of defeat. An amazing change of fortunes!

Lots of things happen in this world that we can’t explain. But do they just happen, or is there something or someone directing the things of this world? Is there any rhyme or reason to it all?

I remember hearing one of Yogi Berra’s amusing quotes that may apply here. A batter came up to hit and before he stepped into the batter’s box, he etched a cross in the dirt, obviously a nod to God for help in getting a hit. Berra, observing this said, “Let’s just let God sit this one out.”

It seems to me that God is not really concerned who wins or who loses a game. We, being human, may cheer for or be a fan of a certain team, but it is absurd to think of God siding with one team over another. What God desires, I believe, is that both sides do their best. There are always going to be winners and losers. That’s just the nature of things in this world.

And yet, it seems to me that somehow God does direct the events of our lives. Things turn out the way they do because – and this is a statement of Christian faith – “all things, in fact, come to us not by chance but from God’s fatherly hand.” (Heidelberg Catechism, Question and Answer 27.)

What really got me thinking about all this was the book I’ve been reading by Bill O’Reilly, titled “Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan.” Toward the end of the book, O’Reilly introduces a “young ensign” who was on board the USS Oneida, which was set to ferry hundreds of marines close to the beaches of Japan in 1945. This young ensign, and the rest of the crew of the Oneida, would most likely have been killed by Japanese kamikaze pilots who were waiting to attack. But the land invasion never took place because the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, forcing Japan to promptly surrender.

The reason O’Reilly included the story of the young ensign in his book was because the young ensign was his father. And O’Reilly, reflecting on this, came to the realization that he would not be here today if his father had lost his life in the war.

I, too, have reflected on something similar that occurred during that horrible Second World War. My mother was engaged to a young man who went off to war. Somewhere during his tour of duty, he met someone else and broke off the engagement to my mother. If he had not gone overseas and my mother married him, I would not be here. Strange but true.

We certainly cannot understand all these things. Yet there is something inside of us that says that there is purpose in everything that happens – even the disappointments and tragedies of life.

One more interesting occurrence that I read about last week on the internet tells the same tale. It’s about a young lady who survived the bombing at the Boston Marathon a few years ago. Amazingly, she is going to get married to the rescue worker who saved her life! The couple, who plan to wed in October or November this year, also plan to release a book called “Perfect Strangers” about how their lives intersected during the bombing. A chance occurrence? I think not.

My grandfather had a saying he often repeated: “God works in a mysterious way, his wonders to fulfill.” I believe he was just paraphrasing what the apostle Paul says in Romans 8:28, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” For me, and I hope for you, knowing that is very reassuring and a great blessing!

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist