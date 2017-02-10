LIVINGSTON: How we can grow our children to be global citizens

I have read this poem in its entirety dozens of times, created new poems with numerous children over the years and continue to return to the lyrical language that I believe reminds us that we are part of a big world, and how big or small we make it is up to us.

As educators, we strive to inspire our students to be curious about the world and to develop a strong sense of caring for others. We teach children to have a growth mindset for learning with a strong emphasis on flexibility, persistence, resilience, optimism and empathy.

As teachers and parents, it is also our duty to teach our children how to have a “global mindset.” A “global mindset” as defined by Staci Nevadomski Berdan as the ability to work successfully across cultures.

Being a global citizen requires doing our share for our community, our country and our world. Being a good global citizen means caring about the good of society and participating actively to make things better. This is a daunting task if we don’t understand one another.

As 21st-century citizens, our children will need cultural sensitivity and the ability to process information and facts from diverse perspectives in order to compete in the global market and be successful. Success in the world today and tomorrow depends on being able to understand, appreciate and work with others. It is challenging when you consider the overload of information, both good and bad, on the internet, and the long-held stereotypes regarding specific groups of people who threaten our teaching and learning.

How might we help our students look through a critical lens when analyzing world events? Margaret J. Wheatley, author of “Turning To One Another,” reminds us of the importance of having our beliefs and ideas challenged by what others think. She also points out that to be curious about how someone else interprets things, we have to be willing to admit that we’re not capable of figuring things out alone.

Let’s work as parents to teach our children about their own heritage and the culture of their ancestors. Understanding one’s own background can lead to a greater understanding and appreciation of others. How also might we allow students to see themselves in a broader sense of the world? Think “e pluribus unum” — or when each person loves the other as much as themselves, it makes one out of many. Instilling this in our children reminds us all that together we are more alike than we are different.

Our children are like those in the poem “A Prayer for Children” by Ina J. Hughes, who sneak popsicles before dinner, throw tantrums in the grocery store and get visits from the tooth fairy. Knowing this is our reality, how might we prepare our children to show empathy and understanding toward children who live across the world behind barbed wire, who go to bed hungry, and whose nightmares come in the daytime? How also might we guide our students to a greater understanding of our interconnectedness as a global community with a common sense of humanity and collective responsibility to care for one another?

As teachers and parents we can teach our children what it means to be curious and open-minded. Bring the world into your home through books and videos from the local library. Through teaching and parenting, we can help our children find the joy that comes with a curious mind for knowledge about the world and its people. By being intentional in our purpose to enhance global awareness, we can support our children as they learn to deal with the challenges of a rapidly changing world that remains “our world.”

— By Valerie Livingston, principal of Mary A. White Elementary School in Grand Haven.