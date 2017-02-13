PAINTER: Tax season is prime time for unscrupulous scammers

Some of us will use that money on a big-ticket item or a vacation to some warm location. Others will tuck the money away in their bank account and save it for a “rainy day.”

But there are some unscrupulous criminals out there who would like nothing better than to steal our tax refunds.

As they do every year, the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of various scams targeting tax returns. But tax return scams are on the rise, according to the IRS.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the IRS wrote on its website.

One of the biggest scams occurs when a scammer impersonates an IRS employee and calls a taxpayer, claiming that the taxpayer owes the IRS money. They will use fake names and fake identifications. The caller then demands that the money be paid with a preloaded debit card or wire transfer. The victims are threatened with arrest if they don’t pay.

The IRS advises if you get such a call you should hang up. According to the IRS, their employees will never call to demand a payment. If you do owe the IRS money, you will receive a bill in the mail, and you will be given the option to appeal the decision.

I’ve gotten such a call from a scammer. I hung up.

Another popular scam, according to the IRS, is when scammers use emails with a fraudulent IRS logo. The scammer tries to trick taxpayers into thinking these are official communications from the IRS. The taxpayer will be asked to provide personal information, such as Social Security numbers or other means of identification.

Again, the IRS does not communicate through emails. So, if you receive such an email, ignore it. The IRS is urging taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams.

While the tax season is a prime time for scams, we all need to be careful throughout the year.

We senior citizens are especially targets of scammers. It seems that scammers believe that we have significant amounts of money in our bank accounts.

According to the National Council on Aging, “Financial scams targeting seniors have become so prevalent that they’re now considered the crime of the 21st century.”

I know that I have been the target of a number of scams. I’m sure many of you have, as well.

My “favorite” scam occurred several months ago when I received an offer to become a “secret shopper.” I was mailed a “certified” check for $1,500. I was asked to go to a local cellphone store and purchase two smartphones. I was to critique the store’s customer service, and mail my critique and the two phones to a post office box. I was to keep $300 for my work.

The check looked real. I even looked up the name of the bank on the check, and found out that the bank existed. But I also researched the “secret shopper” offer online and learned that it is a scam.

A day after I received the check, I received an email asking if I had cashed it. The person who sent the email said I could use my own money until the check cleared at my bank.

I did some more research and found out that financial institutions are obligated to clear a check after a certain number of days, so they aren’t going to learn a check is fraudulent until some time later. So that means that I would have been on the hook for $1,300.

And like a lot of you, I am constantly getting phone calls (even though I am on the National Do Not Call Registry) and emails offering me deals that are too good to be true.

There are many scams out there, so you need to be careful.

Another popular scam, according to the National Council on Aging, is the grandparent scam. A scammer will call an older person and, when they answer, the scammer will say: “Hi Grandma. Do you know who this is?” When the grandparent guesses the name of the grandchild, the scammer will ask for money to solve a financial problem. The scammer will then beg the grandparents “not to tell my parents, they will kill me.” The scammers peruse social media to learn of potential targets.

NCOA recommends not purchasing anything from telephone solicitors. The agency also advises seniors to not give out credit card, banking, Social Security, Medicare or other personal information unless you initiated the call.

If you think you’ve been scammed, call your bank or credit card company. The bottom line is, we all need to be alert about potential scams.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist