SAVAGE: Writer's block and other lies to avoid a real job

Actually, I’ve never been jobless. I throw myself completely into whatever I’m doing until something else catches my attention. Then I throw myself into that.

As lives go, there are worse ways to live one.

In the writing world, I’m what is known as a generalist. That means I can give you 1,200 words on the strategy of Supreme Court nominations, a step-by-step on how to fix a lawnmower, or a clear explanation of the immigration crisis in Germany. Boring, it isn’t.

Being a writer is work — real work. OK, just mental work, but it’s tough. To paraphrase pro baseball player Jim Wohlford, “Ninety percent of this job is half mental.” You thought Yogi Berra said that. So does everyone else. Now you’re smarter. You’re welcome.

Last year, I watched a show where four famous guys bummed around Asia for a week or so, just acting like themselves, or rather acting like the public perception of themselves. Of course, hilarity ensued wherever they went, at least in the edited version.

Being a writer is like that. The romanticized image is pretty standard: a solo figure in a book-lined appointed office, steaming cappuccino at hand, maybe a break to walk on the beach and gather inspiration.

My reality is slightly different.

In real life, I’m a contract writer for a news publication — four articles a day, five days a week, all due by 10 a.m. A thousand miles away, an editor shreds and re-works what I’ve written before passing it on. I feed a beast who is always hungry.

I’ve learned not to take it personally. Sort of.

At 6 a.m., I trudge downstairs to the office, putting on my bathrobe and slippers in the dark so I don’t wake The Captain. When he arises at 8, I’m the same atrocious mess, racing headlong toward a deadline as he brings me a cup of coffee that gets cold before I can touch it.

I save my work constantly, because every 90 seconds or so, my cat walks across the keyboard.

Let’s get this out of the way. There is no such thing as Writer’s Block. It’s an elite way of saying, “I can’t get my act together well enough to do my job today.” After all, a writer’s job is to create, and if you can’t create something out of nothing, you need to pursue every writer’s worst nightmare: a Real Job.

All of which makes it difficult, not to mention embarrassing, to admit that this week’s Tribune column found me with a bad case of the heretofore nonexistent Writer’s Block. I sat until my sit-upon was numb, and the ideas didn’t come. I stared at the screen until my eyes glazed over, and still I had nothing. Finally, I tried the sure-fire cure: I procrastinated.

In the Procrastinating World, I am queen. There is no errand so trivial, no chore so mundane, and no project so inconsequential that it does not command my urgent attention when a deadline looms and my creative well has run dry.

Let me say that I have never missed a deadline. Ever. I have come screeching into them on two wheels at three minutes to the hour, but never missed one. That is the true sign of a master; even one minute late, and you’re a poser.

I filed the taxes, rearranged bookshelves, changed the windshield wipers and washed the baseboards. I even ironed pillowcases (I was getting desperate; when I promised to love, honor and cherish, I specifically had the minister mention that ironing was not part of the marriage contract). I sanded and re-varnished the handrails and sent thank-you notes to everyone who ever did anything nice for me.

Did I think the Great American Novel was just going to erupt in the middle of completing my Schedule C?

I counted the birds outside my office window. Cardinals, blue jays, purple finches. Such beautiful birds, I thought. I must write about them sometime.

I walked the dog. I bathed the dog. I ate my husband’s Japanese cookies and blamed it on the dog. I decided to adopt a second dog.

At 3 o’clock this morning, punch-drunk from lack of sleep, I leapt out of bed with my heart racing, threw on my bathrobe and flew downstairs. Creative thoughts came fast and furious as my fingers flew. What wit! What style! What clarity! Wait until my editor sees this! I thought. Wait until my monthly lunch group howls over it! (Hi, girls.) Finally spent, I slept, victorious. Queen, 1; deadline, 0.

At 9 a.m., I returned for the final edit. Excited to relive my moment of breathless creative fire, I opened my laptop and this is what greeted me.

… Someo ne, suomwhere, the must big a secret to keeping your surread kniwfe we lok im, a recipe book of sort, toehrwise I keep offleft soors buss, cross etwee bross weddingan … anyone loringofter reodbs since thay have all discorvered I had entdomfhs …

Hmm. Perhaps the bird story idea has merit.

— By Shari Savage, Tribune community columnist