IDEMA: Is America heading toward another major war?

Are you nervous? I am!

Mikhail Gorbachev thinks catastrophic war or wars are coming. I use in my title the word "major" because we have been at war for over 14 years already, but our fighting in Afghanistan and the Middle East does not even make the evening news anymore, unless we lose a soldier, as we recently did in a raid in Yemen. Then we wake up from our slumbers for a moment before going back to our sports, soaps and the social media.

Our military-industrial-congressional complex is hungry. It wants more military spending, as if we did not already have enough aircraft carriers (China has one, we have 14), and submarines and planes. President Trump wants to spend "big league," as fondly puts it, on more military hardware.

History shows that when there is an appetite for massive military spending, eventually there develops an appetite to use all this hardware.

Most of my life has seen one war after another, with no victories to celebrate. The Korean War ended in a draw; Vietnam was a loss; the Gulf War was a victory, but it led to 9/11 as Osama bin Laden vowed revenge for American occupation of Saudi Arabia. The Iraq War was a failure, the war in Afghanistan has been a long stalemate, and throw in the smaller conflicts as in Libya, and we see a dreary track record of death, trillions in spending (war expenses not paid for make up much of our national debt) and human misery. What have we accomplished?

The billionaire founder of the Chinese company Alibaba, Jack Ma, recently observed that our loss of jobs and our horrible infrastructure and our loss of manufacturing can be blamed on the trillions we have spent on wars. The military-industrial-congressional complex has prospered, but at the expense of just about everything else, such as education, roads and airports, jobs for kids in our inner cities, and housing for the poor.

The church has had an awful track record in preaching against all these wars before they got started. Many preachers jumped on the bandwagon when the wars went south and the American people turned against each war. Where were they before the first bombs were dropped? Mostly silent.

Who have been the prophets of peace since World War II? I would argue our artists, especially our musicians. Listen to Bob Dylan's "Master of War,” written well before Vietnam turned into our American tragedy. Listen to Pete Seeger's "Where Have all the Flowers Gone," again written before Vietnam. Listen to John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over), and see the video that goes with it which shows the carnage of war.

Now is the time for the Church to teach and preach about the horrors and waste of war before we get more deeply involved in another major war.

As I write, the courts are ruling on President Trump's temporary travel ban on visitors and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran and Yemen. Do you know how many citizens from those countries have killed Americans on our soil? Zero. Yet Saudi Arabia, who provided most of the 9/11 terrorists, was exempt from the ban, along with Egypt and Pakistan, countries involved in terrorism.

Is this the first indication of how a conflict of interest may affect foreign policy, because there are no Trump towers in the exempt countries, whereas the Saudis and the Trump organization do business together?

Anyway, the new administration has managed to stir up hornet nests in the Middle East and here at home. ISIS repeatedly has thanked President Trump for giving once again its chief selling point to recruits, that America is at war with Islam.

People in the press and on social media are offering psychological profiles of the new president. Any psychiatrist would admit that it is hard to offer a diagnosis (the favorite one being thrown around is a narcissistic disorder).

On the other hand, human beings often project onto the world their own inner insecurities, their own needs for affirmation and love. The "child" in all of us often returns to us as adults, and consciously or unconsciously influences our behavior.

I pray that the chaos we have seen in the White House since late January is merely growing pains of a new presidency and not evidence of chaos within the psyche of the president being played out in the chaos of this new presidency. I want President Trump to succeed because, if he doesn't, the consequences will be catastrophic, especially if we get involved in more war, which will add to our national debt and cause widespread carnage in humanity's greatest scourge, the scourge of war.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist