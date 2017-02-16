BEUSCHEL: The perfect cabin-fever reliever in books, DVDs and music

I knew it was going to be a gigantic undertaking to read all eight books in the series, since they averaged about 900 pages each. I am a slow reader, so my progress was like traveling in snowshoes. I was hooked by the first book’s story line, and continued on until just a week ago I made it to the last page of book eight.

The series intertwines history, medicine and a love story in a fictional story based on the ability of people to time travel. The core of the story revolves around the main character, Claire, who passes through a stone (imagine Stonehenge) and finds herself no longer in Scotland circa 1943, but back in 1743 Scotland!

Diana Gabaldon’s first book of the series was “Outlander,” published in 1991. Her story continues on through seven more volumes, ending with “In My Own Heart’s Blood” in 2014. She always saw herself as a story teller and wanting to be a writer of fiction, but her conservative family upbringing pointed her in the direction of college. Her varying degrees, right up to her Ph.D., are in the areas of zoology, marine biology and ecology.

While being a full-time research professor, part-time computer press writer and mother of three children, she decided to try to write a historical novel set in 18th-century Scotland — a choice she made after seeing an episode of “Dr. Who” with a kilted character named Jamie, which became the basis of her other main character.

Due to the books’ success, there were several options offered to produce a film adaptation of this story, when finally the fourth attempt was the charm. The plan to make it into a movie changed to making a 10-episode TV show out of it. Sony and Starz got involved and so, in August 2014, “Outlander” season 1 was ready to be viewed. Due to its huge success for the Starz channel, which was fighting for viewers up against HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” season 2 aired in April 2016.

Like many people who read the book before seeing the movie, I wasn’t sure I wanted to see the TV version of this story. Seasons 1 and 2 had aired before I even began reading this series, and I was afraid that the actors and actresses would not live up to the mental images of them that I had conjured up from reading the books. A friend gave me her copy of season 1 DVDs and it sat for a long time by my DVD player before I finally decided to give it a try.

My concerns about the match between my mental images and the Starz cast were well founded. They didn’t match up; they were better! Seeing facial expressions, scenery and costuming, and hearing music to enhance the drama were well worth viewing the DVDs. So I borrowed season 2 from the library and was even more impressed.

Shortly before Christmas 2016, a companion book came out — “The Making of Outlander,” an official guide to seasons 1 and 2. I received it as a Christmas gift and dove into it. It opened up a whole other layer of this story. It detailed all the work that goes into a production like this. I was on another adventure finding out about the costuming, set design, filming locations, writers, music composition, and the reflections of the actors and actresses about the roles they played. I couldn’t read fast enough.

I was mesmerized! It opened up a whole new behind-the-scenes world that I had never thought about.

There were silly insights like the fact that at one dinner scene they could only have four women at the table with eight men because the 18th-century high-fashion women’s dresses were 3 feet wide at the waist and caused them to reconsider how many people they fit around the table. Or the fact that they could not find enough antique three-prong dinner forks, so they had to have 12 sets of silverware made to order. Really!

All these little details added up to a really fine production. Not to mention the talent they choose for the main characters. The story line tension that threads through this production creates characters that you love to love or love to hate. They pulled that off splendidly.

Then there’s the music. I fell in love with the theme song, “The Skye Boat Song,” so I bought the CD and started listening to it. While parked waiting to pick up my granddaughter, I pulled out the little cover book inside the CD’s plastic case and another whole world opened up. The music composer, Bear McCreary, detailed his research into period music and how he choose different instruments to best underlay each particular episode of the story. I was in awe!

There are so many layers to telling a story, whether it be in print or film, that exploring those layers brings its own adventure. “Outlander” led me on this adventure. Thank you, Diana Gabaldon. It was the perfect cabin-fever reliever!

— By Janice R. Beuschel, Tribune community columnist