WOOD: Giving away flour while running out of bread

But there is someone else (we’ll call him Nestor) who claims they need some flour, too. An awkward arrangement, but a few people make a compelling case that you should give the flour away, because you’ve still got enough to bake with, and Nestor has promised to only take what he needs (and that it will benefit everyone).

But rather abruptly, flour becomes harder to come by, and your neighbors and friends are asking how they can get a cut of yours. By this time, Nestor feels like he should have twice the flour from your basement, because it’s always been this way, and no matter what he’s doing with the flour (hint: he’s selling it), his interests are more important than those of you and your neighbors.

If you’ve read this far, I thank you. Now let me be blunt. On Jan. 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) declared 21 primary and 30 contiguous counties in Michigan as “disaster counties” due to drought; the flour supply is looking a bit low. This designation immediately triggers the availability of low-interest USDA Farm Service Agency Emergency loans to eligible producers due to crop loss and/or potential future low yields or inability to produce. Osceola County, home of Nestle’s Evart bottling plant, is a designated contiguous county.

Back on Jan. 5, 2016, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Water Resources Division (WRD) authorized Nestle to boost its allowed pumping from the local groundwater aquifer from 150 gallons per minute (gpm) to 400 gpm. This extraction rate increase is more than two and a half times the rate allowed in the original permit. At the time that permit was issued, the 150 gpm limit was determined to be the maximum rate allowed to avoid significantly harming nearby stream flow, levels or temperature.

While the aquifers beneath Evart are noted to replenish quickly, the wisdom of doubling the amount of water taken from the aquifer while the county above it is designated as a “contiguous disaster county” due to drought is far from sound.

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC) opposes increased privatization and sale of our water at a profit for a select few while counties in Michigan attempt to mitigate the drought’s effects. Additionally, the proliferation of plastic water bottles involved with nearly tripling the operation’s output is cause for alarm, as this waste will inevitably end up in our landfills, roadsides and waterways.

The idea that a county in the Great Lakes basin has been designated a “contiguous disaster county” due to drought, while a corporation removes groundwater at a rate of 150 gpm, and wishes to extract 400 gpm, begs the question as to how this is consistent with the stated goals of the Governor’s Water Strategy as written by the DEQ’s Office of the Great Lakes. One of the several goals of the strategy is to avoid “degrading our water in exchange for economic growth as we have in the past.”

We now have an opportunity to “create pioneering solutions for growing water-based economies that improve community stewardship and sense of place simultaneous with economy growth.” Denying this permit is an opportunity to protect the environment, taxpayers and economic growth through agriculture and tourism.

The Office of the Great Lakes spent more than two years and included the voices of a number of constituents across sectors in developing the 160-page, scientifically-based, 30-year water strategy. Therefore, it is WMEAC’s position that before any determination is made as to the allowable pumping rate, Goal 14 of the Water Strategy be implemented by the DEQ: “Refine and improve the water withdrawal assessment process and model to ensure sustainable use of water resources, and that high priority is given to incorporating existing and new data to better represent local and regional water resources and surface water/groundwater interactions.”

The state has invested time and money into implementing a strategy and understanding the data related to the negative impacts of excessive water withdrawal in Osceola County. The only thing remaining is to take action by utilizing these measures for the purposes they were intended and deny any expansion of Nestlé’s water withdrawal capacity without implementing Goal 14 of the Water Strategy first.

Would you keep giving away the flour if you were running out of bread?

— By Bill Wood, executive director of the West Michigan Environmental Action Council