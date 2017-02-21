KALIS: How do I love Grand Haven? Let me count the ways

We just recently got another feather to put in our cap, collecting “Happiest Seaside Town” to add to the list of accolades we’ve been given lately. Sure, we live by a lake, not a sea — but, hey, we’ll take it!

It’s certainly easy to realize why Grand Haven makes so many people happy in the summertime — what’s not to love? With our beautiful shoreline, parks and beaches, hiking and camping, boating, and sunsets, no wonder people come for miles to visit our happy little beach community.

But when Labor Day rolls around and the tourists go home, what they don’t know is that, for us, it’s not over. We just keep right on going.

Unlike other tourist towns and summer attractions that board up their windows and put “see you next year” signs out front, our streets are far from the deserted ghost towns you typically encounter sprinkled throughout the Lakeshore. Nope, we don’t hunker down inside and wait it out — we’re out there embracing every season for all it’s worth!

Grand Haven transitions into fall and winter without skipping a beat, with farmers markets and color tours, chili cookoffs, wine and art appreciation, our own ski hill — and, of course, dog and cardboard sled races, community campfires, contests, parades, and more. I mean, what other town actually has people show up in the dead of winter to go for a night run in their pajamas to raise funds for a city project?

And that brings me to yet another reason why you gotta’ love this town — when we see a need, a charitable cause, we rally together and go to work! From Pronto Pups’ annual winter weekend to a host of fundraising events that locals come out in droves to support.

But perhaps where our small community truly shines is in the face of tragedy. We have grieved far too many times, mourned far too often, and endured more tragedy than any one community should ever have to bear. Our neighbors have lost loved ones, our friends have lost children, our children have lost friends, yet with every heartbreaking tragedy there has been a heartwarming outpouring of care and compassion of amazing proportions.

When the unthinkable happens, we come together, friends and strangers, one and all, and we hold each other up with the kind of support and love I believe would be hard to find anywhere else. Together, we build memorials, we plan fundraisers, we make meals, we hold tributes, we design banners and T-shirts, we create scholarships — anything and everything we can to keep those we’ve lost close to our hearts.

To be voted the “Happiest Seaside Town” after all that we’ve gone through speaks volumes to the character of this special place.

Of course, no city is perfect. To suggest Grand Haven is some type of utopia and completely without flaws would be ridiculous and naive. Like every city, we have our problems; but the thing is, we try to solve them. We form committees, hold forums, develop clubs — we try. Our solutions don’t always work, but we don’t let that stop us — we keep trying.

When I first came to Grand Haven more than 18 years ago, I fell in love with a quaint downtown, a beautiful beach, the big lake in all its glory, and a landscape that still leaves me breathless. Yes, I love Grand Haven for the natural beauty found everywhere you look all-year-round, but what truly makes this small town special is the unbelievable beauty found within the people who live here.

How do I love Grand Haven? I could go on and on.

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist