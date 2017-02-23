HAGER: Learning what it means to resist

We talked a lot about abundance. And I know there is divide between us and them, I know that it comes down to very different ideologies and beliefs, I know that I probably won’t change your mind.

We talked about how our worlds are full of “will I have enough to retire” commercials; full of “limited quantities, act now!” ads. How things like this promote a culture of scarcity, that there is not enough money or time or weird midnight-TV-only salad spinner/hair curler/airbrush makeup deals. And we buy stuff like that, I believe, because we believe that we are not enough, and that we do not have enough.

I wonder if coming at life from an attitude of abundance would change our perspective on health care. If we would see that we don’t have to hold on tight to our own care to make sure that others receive care, too; if we realized that insurance is always and only a risk pool, and that risk pool requires many healthy people to outweigh those who need more care, that you are paying for others whether you like it or not. It has always been this way; it is what insurance is.

I wonder if we could look at refugees with this same attitude. Our grocery stores are full of food, and most of us are working and able to buy food; and if not, this area is full of food pantries and churches that can help. There is enough, no one is going hungry tonight, not here anyway, in our little enclave of privilege that we have a hard time even seeing.

Abundance can’t be an “us first,” a “me first” mentality — you have to come at this thing realizing that you have enough, that fear and holding on tight to what you think you have are chains in which you are bound.

This is what the resistance is about. It is about resisting attitudes of scarcity and fear, and living purposefully into attitudes of abundance and thanksgiving.

Resisting is about seeing and hearing the things that are being said (and tweeted) that simply are not true, and not giving up, not throwing in the towel because we are so tired of talking and arguing the same points over and over again.

Refugees aren’t pampered. It isn’t easy to go a place where no one knows your name, to live where no one speaks your language and where you don’t speak theirs, either. It isn’t easy to trust people you have never met when they promise you that this thing will be OK.

There are not government handouts for refugees. They are not living the high life while the rest of us poor slobs struggle to meet the bills.

I read the “Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood again. It seemed like I should, and I was sickened by the similarities of a book written in 1985 to the world of today: not much paper currency, a government that wants to return to “family values,” a government that tosses the threat of “extreme Islam” out as a means of explaining extreme suppression, a place that lives behind a wall that no one can get out of.

We resist because we don’t believe the “for your own good” platitudes. We resist because we don’t believe that refugees and illegal immigrants make us less safe. We resist because we are living with an attitude of having enough. We resist because we don’t believe in alternative facts, because we believe in truth, because the spin never stops but it doesn’t matter in the face of our overwhelming love.

We resist because 74 people washed up in Libya, probably in transit to Italy, and probably refugees fleeing war and hunger. We resist because what if the whole world said “us first”? What if the whole world turned these people away? The beaches of Libya and Greece would be full of corpses. We weep because nearby an empty life boat was found, and it had room for 120; because the death toll rises while we say that we are scared and that there isn’t room.

We resist because women marched for years, they showed up and they protested, they resisted, and in the process were beaten and jailed, lost their families and sometimes their lives. We resist because a handful of rich men may not tell us how to care for our bodies. We resist to show you that your gay neighbor can get married and not somehow undo the sanctity of your own vows, because college kids can stay on their parents’ insurance and not incur crippling debt in case of an illness or accident. Because there is enough for every person — enough food, jobs, room. Because even though our culture says there is not enough, that you are running out of time, we know abundance.

Resist. Love is gonna’ win this thing. I promise you it will.

— By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist