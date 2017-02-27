PAINTER: The news media is important to our democracy

It was one of my favorites because I knew if I wanted to be a good reporter, I needed to know something about newspaper laws. Of particular interest to me was a chapter on one of the most famous libel cases in the history of the United States — New York Times v. Sullivan.

In that 1964 case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in a 9-0 vote, that malice must be proven before the case could be considered to be defamation and libel, meaning that the person suing must prove that that the publisher knew the information was false or acted recklessly in printing the information.

L.B. Sullivan sued the New York Times over an advertisement the newspaper printed about the treatment of Civil Rights protesters in Alabama. While some of the facts in the ad were inaccurate, the Supreme Court ruled that the case lacked malice. The Times did run a correction.

Through the years, we have seen how that case has enabled the media to keep people informed about any wrongdoings by pubic officials. Perhaps one of the most famous examples is when Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two reporters for the Washington Post, were able to uncover the Watergate scandal, which involved President Richard Nixon’s administration in the 1970s. Nixon eventually resigned.

While the Watergate scandal is one of the most well-known scandals, there have been numerous other instances when the news media uncovered wrongdoings by public officials. The news media has played an important role in keeping people informed.

So, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the “fake news” phenomenon that seems to be sweeping our nation, as well as other nations.

Recently, President Donald Trump, at a news conference, blasted the news media, saying newspapers and television networks have been perpetuating fake news stories. Trump lashed out at reporters, calling them dishonest and said they were reporting fake news stories.

I spent 37 years in the news business and never did I come across in incident involving fake news. Good publishers would never allow that to happen. I believe that any legitimate news source is not going to report fake news stories.

Trump’s tumultuous relationship with the news media, of course, isn’t unique. In fact, The Associated Press reported in an article that Thomas Jefferson often sparred with newspapers, calling them “polluted vehicles of falsehood and error.”

Trump and Nixon haven’t been the only presidents to tangle with the news media. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also had their differences with the news media.

I do agree with Trump that fake news stories have become too common. There are a number of websites that publish hoaxes and disinformation, and pass them on as real news — some even go so far as to use fake logos of legitimate news organizations.

Fake news stories have been around for a long time. During the 1890s, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, during the “yellow journalism” era, were accused of fabricating news stories to increase readership and profits. In fact, it is believed that fake stories played a part in starting the Spanish American War in 1898.

Even in modern times, fabricated stories have surfaced. In 1981, Washington Post reporter Janet Cook won a Pulitzer Prize for her story about an 8-year-old heroin addict. Editors later discovered that Cook made the story up. Cook resigned.

Another famous fake news incident in the 1990s was even made into a movie. “Shattered Glass” told the story of Stephen Glass, a writer for the New Republic magazine. It was discovered that Glass fabricated numerous stories for the magazine in the 1990s. He was fired.

There have been other incidents through the years. There are also tabloid newspapers that make a living from printing fabricated stories.

The news media, unfortunately, will always be associated with fake news stories. But it is important to remember that the news media plays a key role in our democracy through the years. We need the news media to keep us informed.

Yes, there are fake news stories circulating on the internet. But legitimate news media outlets aren’t going to jeopardize their roles as watchdogs for the American people by printing fake news stories.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist