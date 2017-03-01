IDEMA: A solution to the health care crisis

Anybody who is on Medicare — at least anybody I know, even Republicans — love it. President Johnson wanted to remove health care anxiety from us seniors, and he succeeded. I know plenty of people who have admitted to me that without Medicare, they would be bankrupt, or dead.

So, as we debate as a society what to do about health care, why not have as part of this debate Medicare for all? Bernie Sanders ran on this idea. Or at least we should be debating offering a public option.

The public option was a plank in the Democratic Party's platform, but to my knowledge Hillary Clinton did not emphasize in her speeches that part of the platform. Donald Trump shrewdly summarized his message in a simple bumper sticker: Make America Great Again. No specifics, but catchy. What if Hillary Clinton had for her bumper sticker: Medicare for All.

In my view, Clinton's failure to fight for this moral principle — that everyone should have access to health care, and Medicare in particular — was one reason she lost. Fighting for a public option or Medicare for all would have energized her base, which was hardly energized.

How would we pay for Medicare for all? We would have to raise the necessary taxes to pay for such a program. Seniors pay for their Medicare with deductions from their Social Security. If we provided Medicare for all, then everyone would have to pay the necessary taxes to fund such a program.

A single-payer system would be a benefit to our society in the following ways:

(1) Our employer-based health care system emerged in the post-World War II era as a benefit to such groups as unions in the auto industry. Back then, the cost was little as compared to that cost today. Companies in America are often not competitive with other industrial societies which provide health care for everyone, such as Canada. Any employer will tell you that providing health insurance for employees is a burden. Churches for the most part provide health care for their clergy and sometimes other employees. This puts a huge burden on the budget. In the Episcopal Church, for example, health care costs for a clergyperson and his or her family can cost a church over $24,000 per year. Think of all the additional help to the needy churches could provide if they did not have the burden of paying for health care insurance. Think of what eliminating such costs would mean for companies like Steelcase or General Motors. More jobs, perhaps.

(2) With a single-payer health care system, Medicare could negotiate on drug prices, thereby reducing the costs for all of us. The health insurance companies, who profit enormously from the illnesses that people suffer, would lose their power over our lives. Are such profits in the health care industry even moral? Somehow, people getting rich because others are suffering strikes me as somewhat obscene.

(3) Seniors today still have to insure themselves to fill in the gap before Medicare kicks in, so health insurance companies would most likely remain with us if we had Medicare for everyone because everyone would need to fill in this gap with an insurance policy. But this cost would be far less for everyone than what exists today. Try buying health insurance if you have a decent income and are self-employed, and you do not qualify for a subsidy under the ACA. Most Americans would love to lessen the power of insurance in our lives, both financial and physical.

(4) If Medicare for all became our national health plan, there would be no question that pre-existing conditions would be covered. We would not have to worry about our children's coverage whether it be before 26 or after because they would be covered by a national health insurance plan. The fear of bankruptcy from medical bills would be eliminated.

(5) If, as Christianity teaches, we should be concerned with the common good, not just for what is good for me, then national health insurance would be a benefit to everyone, especially for the poorest among us. The cost of the Iraq War would have covered a national health insurance plan. The money is still there in our society to provide for such a plan, if we made health care for everyone a priority. It would have to be paid for by changing our budget priorities and by taxation. More taxation, even for health care, is not part of the Republican DNA. That is why it was tragic, in my view, that the Democrats did not run on a persuasive argument of Medicare for all. In fact, I am not sure what they stood for in this last cycle.

Jesus was a healer. If he is the model for Christians, then Christians should be supporters of Medicare for all, or at least in favor of offering a public option. Why so many Christians over the years have supported wars far more than they have supported health care for everyone remains a mystery to me.

Jesus in the “Parable of the Sheep and the Goats” in Matthew 25 instructed us to care for those in great need. As a society, we should follow his lead and provide a national health care system and liberate businesses, churches, educational institutions, etc., from the crushing financial burden of our employer-based health care system. Moreover, Medicare for all would be the morally right thing to do.

Finally, Medicare for all would eliminate the terror of disease from millions of people who now feel helpless and frightened.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist