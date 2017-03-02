BERRY: Maybe you can teach an old dog a new trick

After 30-some odd years working as a butcher, I decided I'd explore a different career path. I applied for a job delivering packages to homes even though my only delivery experience was helping a friend with his paper route when I was a kid. At the end of the route, we'd always have a few papers left over, so we'd go back to his house, wait for the phone calls, then head back out on our bicycles in the dark to deliver the delinquent papers.

Surprisingly, the delivery company called me in for an interview. It went well. Soon thereafter, I was subjected to a battery of tests: personality, aptitude, drug, background and driving. I passed them all. When the delivery company offered me a position, I proudly accepted.

So long, meat man; hello, delivery man.

After a brief orientation where I was introduced to all the policies and procedures of my new company, I was sent to a training facility where I learned the nuts and bolts of my new job. I was confident and determined to be the best delivery man I could possibly be. That was until I actually started.

On my first day, I simply rode along with a seasoned driver. It seemed easy. You simply drive up to the house, scan the package, drop it off on the porch and hop back in your truck. The following day, they strapped me behind the wheel and sent me out alone. I got hopelessly lost in a spider web of a neighborhood and an experienced driver came to my rescue. We loaded a large portion of my load into his truck and he finished my route.

The rest of that week, I was able to finish my route, but I always had a bunch of packages left over. Not wanting to return to headquarters with a bunch of packages that I'd failed to deliver, I simply started my route over and delivered the stray packages.

This pattern of leftover packages continued into the second week. I was told three times that if I didn't get quicker, they weren't going to keep me. Every morning on my way to work, I felt like I was going to throw up, and every evening on my way home, I wanted to cry. This old dog wasn't learning his new trick very well.

I started pondering my future. Each day, I passed a sign in front of a school that read, "Bus Drivers Wanted." I already have experience driving professionally, so maybe I should give that a try. Then I contemplated my experiences with delivering newspapers and packages. "What if I finished my bus route and discovered that I had a few kids leftover?" I thought. I'd be driving through dark neighborhoods asking frightened first-graders, "Is that your house? Is that your house?"

On Friday, the battery in my scanner died, and I finished my route without scanning the packages. When I got back to base, I told my supervisor what had happened. She rolled her eyes, slapped her forehead, and said through gritted teeth, "Why didn't you call me? Those packages need to be tracked." At that point, I felt like throwing up and crying.

I've never been fired from a job before, but I have been asked to leave and not come back. A few years ago, I had two jobs simultaneously. Neither employer wanted to work around the other, so scheduling conflicts ensued. I knew I was going to have to make a decision between the two of them eventually, but one day one of the employers saved me the trouble.

Not wanting to relinquish my streak of never being fired, I told my supervisor that when I left that day, I wasn't coming back. The way I see it, I just saved her the trouble.

With my delivery job behind me, and unemployment in front of me, I determined I would make the most of my unexpected sabbatical. That's when I turned to Wii Boxing.

Wii Boxing is a video game that consumed my lonely mornings and late evenings. I started out slowly, but quickly advanced beyond the novice stage to the pro level. As the knockouts started piling up, even my 12-year-old daughter, Evien, who is proficient at video games, would not challenge me at Wii Boxing. She knew I would bob, weave, jab, uppercut and virtually pulverize her into a hapless heap of pixels on the TV screen canvas.

Evien always wants to play Wii Tennis. She always beats me in straight sets like Billy Jean King whipping the tar out of Bobby Riggs. No thanks. I'm out of work and I want to hit someone — even if that someone is a cartoon Wii opponent who resembles Bobby Riggs and feels no pain. Sometimes the perfect escape from reality doesn't come from a bottle.

One evening, Evien was making a movie on her Chromebook. She said, "This is my sister Maggie, she's in fifth grade. This is my mom, she's a teacher. And this is my dad, he's a professional Wii Boxer."

Fortunately, I received a call from a former employer about a job opening. I eagerly accepted the position and retired from Wii Boxing. Now this old dog is back to his old tricks cutting meat.

I guess the saying, "You can't teach an old dog a new trick," isn't always right. After all, this old dog became one heck of a Wii boxer.

— By Grant Berry, Tribune community columnist