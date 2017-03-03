DAVIDSON: What's he hiding? I for one would like to know

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, has single-handedly decided that the state government in Michigan does not have to let the people see what it is they are doing on government email servers. One would think that with all of the concerns over emails in the last presidential election, a conservative Republican from our own district would have a different point of view. But Meekhof, a constituency of one, has been steadfast against transparency in state government.

The Center for Public Integrity ranks Michigan 50/50 for integrity, garnering a score of an F. We are also dead last in legislative and administrative accountability. A major reason for these dismal rankings is the fact that the governor and the Legislature in Michigan are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Public Act 442 was passed in Michigan in 1976 mirroring FOIA legislation at the federal level from 1966. As a part of this law, inexplicably, the governor and the Legislature were exempted from FOIA claims.

There have been attempts in the past to right this wrong. Most recently in the lame-duck session of December 2016, the state House passed legislation that would subject the governor’s office to FOIA and created a new law, the Legislative Open Records Act (LORA) that would apply to the Legislature. While LORA has some significant shortcomings, such as exemptions of communication about internal investigations and direct communications between legislators and constituents, it was a start.

This is the point at which Sen. Meekhof makes his entrance. For it is unknown whether the Senate would have passed the legislation, but it passed the House with bipartisan support and Gov. Snyder supported it. The bill was never brought to the floor by Senate Majority Leader Meekhof, so it died in the Senate.

A similar bill, SB 83, was introduced to the Senate on Feb. 1. That bill sits in the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, of which Meekhof is the chairman. On numerous occasions, he has made it clear that the bill would not be advanced in the Senate.

Most recently, I was present at a West Coast Chamber of Commerce breakfast at which Meekhof was on a panel of West Michigan state legislators. When a question about FOIA was posed, he summarily stated that it was in his committee and it would not come out of his committee.

I pressed him to elaborate, and his main concern was about privacy of sensitive conversations between legislators and constituents. I did not know this at the time, but the original Michigan FOIA bill includes a series of exempted items, the first of which reads: “Information of a personal nature if public disclosure of the information would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of an individual's privacy.” (Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, page 21, 15.243, Section 13a) This concern having been addressed, I sought clarity on it. On Feb. 22, a group of his constituents, including myself, traveled to Lansing to attempt to meet with Sen. Meekhof. We were told that his schedule would not allow a meeting; however, two members of his staff were gracious enough to spend nearly an hour discussing this and other concerns.

We were assured by Bradley and Connor that Sen. Meekhof was not hiding anything from his constituents; he simply did not feel that access to his government emails and other communications was necessary, since he was doing nothing wrong. Despite being reminded that one would not know if a lawmaker was “doing anything wrong” unless one had access, they held strong to this belief.

I specifically asked about a 501(c)4 nonprofit, the West Michigan Community Preservation Fund (WMCPF), that had made $60,000 of donations to his administrative account from 2013 to 2016 (www.mcfn.org/donor-tracking?candidate=5). The WMCPF does not have to disclose its donors, and maintains its non-profit status as long as 51 percent of its spending is on charity. The other 49 percent is discretionary. The administrative account accepts unlimited funds from any source and had major funding from the WMCPF, making its donations largely secret.

I am not suggesting that anything being done is illegal. Since the Citizen’s United decision, lawmakers of both parties have used these instruments to get more money from donors. Having a more robust FOIA law would simply allow the people to know exactly who was buying influence with our representatives, therefore making us a more informed citizenry.

The fact that Sen. Meekhof has been so opposed to this particular legislation does, however, beg the question: “What or whom might he be hiding?” I for one would like to know.

— By Rob Davidson, Tribune community columnist