O'TOOLE: Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald: a timeless love story

Now, finally, the love story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald is a television series called “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (Amazon Prime).

Inspired by Therese Anne Fowler’s terrific historical novel, “Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald,” the series unfolds from Zelda’s viewpoint. After all, she inspired all of Scott’s heroines and something of their relationship went into all of his novels, so it’s about time we get Zelda’s side of the story.

Her only published novel, “Save Me the Waltz,” is a semi-autobiographical portrayal of her life with Scott, but it never achieved the success of Scott’s books and is largely forgotten. It’s available as an e-book, however.

“Z” is the bee’s knees, to use 1920s slang. Christina Ricci and David Hoflin are gorgeous and utterly convincing as Zelda and Scott. The Fitzgeralds were the golden couple of the Jazz Age, the golden couple of their generation. It’s easy to see why when watching “Z.” They have a sunny charm and breathtaking beauty. They radiate warmth and light that is almost palpable.

The period music, clothing, cars and setting — all of it — is lush and rich, taking me back to the time of speak-easies and bootleggers. Though I know how their story ends, the show completely absorbed me. I watched all 10 episodes consecutively. I was like Scott with his gin: I couldn’t quit it.

While I eagerly await the second season, I’ve decided to fill in some of the blanks left in the first by reading Nancy Milford’s 1970 biography “Zelda.”

Born in 1900 in Montgomery, Alabama, Zelda was the youngest of the Sayre children. Her mother named her for a gypsy queen from a novel, but both parents called her “Baby” all her life.

Zelda pulled outrageous stunts just for something to do, even as a child. She once called the fire department to report a child stranded on a roof. Then she climbed up on the Sayre family rooftop, knocked the ladder down and waited for the fire department to arrive. She enjoyed the fuss made over her.

When she was a teenager, she wore her flesh-colored one-piece bathing suit and caused quite the sensation riding through town lounging in somebody’s rumble seat. A group of boys called the Jelly Beans hollered at her as she went by. She stood up and laughed, stretching her arms wide and calling, “All my Jellies!”

Zelda Sayre met Scott Fitzgerald in July 1918 at a country club dance. She later recalled their first dance: “There seemed to be some heavenly support beneath his shoulder blades that lifted his feet from the ground in ecstatic suspension, as if he secretly enjoyed the ability to fly but was walking as a compromise to convention.”

She also said, “He smelled of new goods.”

Zelda had quit ballet lessons because she had a date every night. But Scott, who had attended Princeton and made clear his plans to become a famous writer, was different from Montgomery boys. Milford writes, “Scott was a new breed of man — unathletic, imaginative and sensitive. He represented a world she did not know and could not hope to enter, much less possess, without him.”

“To Zelda,” says Milford, “Scott was a dazzling visitor from a place where life was lived on a grand scale.” Sassy, brassy Zelda was starved for life on a grand scale.

Scott’s first dinner with his future in-laws was unnerving for him. Milford relates, “Zelda teased her father into such a rage that, grabbing up the carving knife, he chased her around the dining table. Everyone else ignored them and, after a few moment,s they both sat down.” Welcome to the family, Scott!

When Scott could borrow a car, they stole away to drink gin and kiss in the back seats of the Grand Theatre during vaudeville shows. What truly made them close, however, was conversation. They enjoyed discussing subjects such as poetry late into the night.

After their engagement in March 1919, Zelda resumed dating Montgomery men. Scott was in New York trying to publish his first novel, “This Side of Paradise.” Zelda reported her duplicitous adventures to him in her letters. She once disguised herself as a man and saw a movie in the company of 10 men. Her unfaithfulness stirred Scott into a jealous frenzy. But Zelda felt her flings didn’t diminish her feelings for Scott and she didn’t see the harm in continuing them.

She took things too far, however, when she spent several hard-drinking days at Georgia Tech with a young golfer and accepted his fraternity pin. Deciding to return it, she accidentally stuffed the pin and a letter to the golfer in an envelope addressed to Scott. They broke off their engagement, but only briefly.

They married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on April 3, 1920. Their first marital home was suite 2109 at the Biltmore Hotel, where the essence of their lifestyle was everything in excess. Zelda begged Scott for a $750 squirrel coat. She got it.

Though they were the quintessential Jazz Age couple, Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald’s love story transcends time. Without their story, some of the finest literature of the 20th century might never have been written. That gives me the heebie-jeebies!

— By Kelly O’Toole, Tribune community columnist