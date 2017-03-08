KOEDYKER: Actions speak louder than words, even when it comes to God

I liked that. It really rang true to me. In my experience in life it is fine to say you care about someone. But as they say, “the proof is in the pudding.”

Do you back up your words with actions? Do you demonstrate your love in concrete ways?

Part of the reason I found the Facebook quote interesting is that it echoed something that I had just read in the Bible. The verse I am referring to is Romans 5:8, which says, “But God demonstrated his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

As we have now entered the season of Lent, the cross is the symbol in the Christian faith that comes to center stage. And rightly so, for Lent leads us to Holy Week, and Holy Week ends with Jesus dying on the cross.

Romans 5:8, which is quoted above, tells us that, as tragic as the death of Jesus on the cross is, it is much more than a sad occurrence. It is the “demonstration” of God’s love for the human race. It shows us demonstratively that God not only says that he loves us, God shows us that he loves us.

We all know people who say things. They talk big, but they don’t deliver. A good example of this took place when my wife and I began our ministry in Japan as missionaries. At that time, a friend of ours said, “John, there are many things you are not going to be able to buy in Japan, so I’ll send you a ‘care package’ every so often. That sounded great to us! But guess what? We never heard from him. I must admit that was a bit disappointing. Indeed, actions speak louder than words — and, this case, there were no actions.

Thankfully, God backs up his words with actions. In fact, his actions back up his words all throughout Bible history. The message that God loves the world and its people stretches all the way back to the beginning of time and all through the Old Testament era: God creates a beautiful world, makes human beings in his own image, calls a people to be his own, gives them the Law to guide them, protects them from their enemies and blesses them in countless ways.

Unfortunately, the people who God called to be “a light to the nations” often rejected God and went their own way. But God’s love is relentless. He just doesn’t quit demonstrating his love. And God does this supremely through the cross of Christ.

Jesus’ story, which most of us know as “The Prodigal Son,” illustrates that undying love of God for people. Of course, it is the story of a young man who demands his inheritance, and when once he receives it, he wastes it all on wine, women and a song. It’s gone before he knows it, and he ends up having to find one of the worst jobs possible — feeding pigs. Eventually, he comes to his senses and realizes he was much better off back at home. So, he sets out for home and there, waiting on the porch, is his father. He has been longing for the day his son would come home. So, when the father sees his son coming in the distance, he runs out to him to welcome him home.

Of course, the father in the story stands for God — faithfully waiting, longing for the wayward son to come home. He loves his son so much that he throws a feast to celebrate the homecoming. This is such a great picture of God and what God is like. God is not one to be afraid of.

God is, as Psalm 103 says, “merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in love.” A verse later, he says some words that are so full of love: “He does not treat us as our sins deserve or repay us according to our iniquities.”

A friend of mine once shared with me the difference between three words we often hear in the Bible. They are “justice,” “mercy” and “grace.” Justice is getting what we deserve. Mercy is not getting what we deserve. And grace is getting what we don’t deserve.

No, we don’t deserve forgiveness or eternal life, or any of the blessings God gives us. God simply offers them to us. And they can be ours when we open our hearts to him. You can count on it — because God backs up his words with actions. And actions speak louder than words!

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist