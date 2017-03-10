POLSTON: Refusing to let stereotypes, biases determine our feelings

Critical functions such as breathing, heartbeats and our senses happen unconsciously, while reasoning and problem solving rely on conscious engagement.

What is harder to explain is why our actions do not always represent what our conscious thoughts want them to be.

This concept is illustrated through the following example: Dec. 20, 2016, Redmond-Potter Gymnasium was the setting for the Grand Haven at Muskegon boys basketball game. It was an exciting game that was tied with three minutes to go before Muskegon pulled ahead for an eight-point victory, 45-37. Muskegon continued on to an undefeated season, while the Bucs finished strong with a 16-4 record in the regular season. The discussion after the game should have been about the tremendous play by the student-athletes on the court, but that wasn’t the case.

In the third quarter of the game, there was a fight in the Muskegon student section. Shortly after those involved were escorted from the facility, a secondary fight ensued. It was also broken up by police and district officials. This element of the event was the focal point the next day. It became associated with other recent violent events in the Muskegon area and events from decades gone by.

It begs the question of why? Why did our conscious brain associate violence with students from Muskegon to the degree that it was the first topic of discussion before the outcome of the game? These questions were asked to the students from the Lakeshore Youth Leadership Connections program. The program brings students together from Grand Haven and Muskegon in eighth and 10th grades throughout the school year to learn and grow as leaders, but also to build bridges between the two communities.

The answers from the group included the attention violence receives, media coverage of violence in the Muskegon area and historical stereotypes.

The story took a unique turn when listening to the Muskegon students respond. While the students involved in the fights were seated in the Muskegon student section, none of the four involved were Muskegon students. They attended neighboring districts.

It further unfolded listening to the frustration from the Muskegon students that it occurred at the Grand Haven game. The Muskegon students shared that in their memory, a fight hasn’t occurred at a game. However, they knew they would be judged by the actions of those who don’t represent them. Stereotypes would continue to be passed on, and the divide would stretch further than the 15 miles that separate the two communities.

Our brains automatically make subconscious associations that help our conscious minds make sense of the world. While our conscious minds can process 40 bits of information per second, the subconscious mind takes in 2 million bits per second. About 90 percent of our decisions are made by the subconscious mind.

During times of stress or adversity, such as concern for physical safety, we rely on our subconscious and unconscious mind to keep us safe. It also leads our implicit biases to reveal themselves. Implicit bias is a positive or negative mental attitude toward a person, thing or group that a person holds at an unconscious level. We see this play out with gender bias, racial bias, attitudes about weight and career roles. In many instances, our conscious mind doesn’t hold the values that our subconscious and unconscious mind feeds us.

We all have implicit biases shaped by our experiences. So, what can we do to prevent our implicit biases from determining our conscious actions?

Intentionally feeding our brains positive examples that combat stereotypes is one strategy. For example, consider your social media feed. Most feeds are filled by like-minded perspectives that we “like” or “follow.” Intentionally adding competing perspectives feeds our brains a more balanced viewpoint.

In addition, building relationships with those outside of our comfort zone or social circle impacts our brain. The Lakeshore Youth Leadership Connections program is a great example of this in practice. Change happens at the individual level, and through small circles of change, we can collectively grow.

If we do what we have always done, we will be who we have always been. Conscious action is needed to make this generation the one that refuses to let stereotypes and biases determine our feelings toward one another.

— By Kevin Polston, principal of Lakeshore Middle School in Grand Haven.