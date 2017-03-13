PAINTER: Journalism still offers plenty of opportunities

I’ve been wrestling with that question in my mind lately.

I know that there are some naysayers out there who believe that journalism is irrelevant, and that young men and women should stay clear of pursuing a career in journalism.

They point out that major newspapers in particular have been cutting staffs, and that there will be fewer employment opportunities for young graduates. Some even also point out that the news media has become too biased, and isn’t a reputable career choice for bright young men and women.

For instance, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Fox Business Network that journalism is dead as “we once knew it.” He went on to say that “I always said the best journalists were the ones who, when I read the story, I couldn’t tell whether they liked me or not. I don’t read many stories like that anymore.”

Last month, I wrote about the prevalence of fake news in the news media, and how established publications have been criticized and accused of publishing false news stories.

The news media has struggled to overcome its critics in more ways than one.

Some critics are especially writing off the print media, saying that larger newspapers are dying. They said because there are fewer jobs in the print media, young men and women should avoid careers in journalism.

Those critics are wrong. There are opportunities in journalism. While it is true that larger circulation newspapers have had to cut their staffs because of dwindling revenues, there is still a place for journalists. I believe that journalism is still very relevant.

As I wrote previously, the news media plays an important role in our society, and will continue to do so. We need reliable and relevant information. We need news outlets to keep governmental officials on their toes. And we need young men and women to be our guardians of the truth.

There is still a future for young men and women who are interested in pursuing careers in journalism.

Much has changed in journalism, of course. While it may be more difficult to find employment in such glamorous cities as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, there are plenty of other job opportunities.

For instance, television and radio stations, as well as online news-gathering sites, offer plenty of employment opportunities. There are also magazine writing opportunities. And some journalists go into public relations work.

And let us not forget the small newspaper industry. Newspapers like the Grand Haven Tribune offer young journalists opportunities to hone their skills in a variety of endeavors. You learn all aspects in the production of a newspaper.

I spent most of my career on smaller newspapers because I enjoyed being able to do a variety of jobs and the rapport I had with my fellow workers and community members. I always felt I was making a difference in the community in which I lived.

Yes, the hours sometimes can be long, and the pay isn’t as great as it would be on a much larger newspaper, but the challenges and rewards are worth it.

Journalism schools also have adapted to the changing nature of multiplatform journalism.

When I was a journalism student, learning to crank out a story on a typewriter and develop film in a darkroom were the essential skills. Now they are taught so much more. Aspiring journalists learn to work with video and audio, social media engagement, web development, as well as other skills pertinent to multiplatform media. They also learn about fast-paced news gathering.

But there are some essential skills that have never changed. If you are a good writer, creative and inquisitive, and enjoy telling stories, journalism is the right field for you.

— By Len Painter, Tribune community columnist