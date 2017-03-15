IDEMA: Are the ghosts of Nazism still haunting us today?

However, in St. Louis, Missouri, 170 Jewish gravestones were found toppled and vandalized. The president has denounced such incidents, but The Anne Frank Center said his remarks were "too little, too late."

Immediately some blamed Muslims, which is just another form of anti-Semitism. No evidence has emerged of what sorts of people have done such acts of hatred, but my guess would be white Christians. Why? Because that group has been behind most of the hatred of Jews for the past century. Think of the Ku Klux Klan.

Hitler and Himmler were Roman Catholics, as were many other Nazis. Others were Lutherans. Martin Luther himself was an anti-Semite. The Roman Catholic Church during Hitler's reign of terror did not censor the Nazis or ex-communicate the Nazi leaders. The Church lived in fear of the power of the Nazis.

Tragically, our own State Department during the ‘30s and ‘40s was filled with anti-Semites who fought against any loosening of immigration restrictions. So the number of Jews who escaped the terror of Hitler into America only numbered in the thousands when millions were being murdered in Europe, especially Poland.

Probably the most famous incident of this anti-Semitism was when the ship The St. Louis, filled with escaping Jews, was refused entrance into the United States in June 1939. Nor would Cuba or Mexico let the 900-plus Jews on board find safety. The ship returned to Belgium and most of the Jews eventually died in the gas chambers and were burned in the ovens.

FDR was sympathetic about the plight of the Jews, and his wife Eleanor pushed him hard to do more, but the State Department failed to give him the information in their possession about the Final Solution until the story broke wide open in London. America was very anti-Semitic during the war, and politicians, including the president, were weak in the knees to challenge such hatred.

Why are the ghosts of Hitler, Himmler and Goebbels still haunting us? Why are so many Americans filled with hatred of Jews?

As black people can testify, and lately people from the Middle East, many Americans have always feared “the other” — those who look different, act differently and worship differently.

When I was in high school in Grand Rapids, Jews could not get into any of the area's country clubs. When I was a freshman in college, my roommate was Jewish, which I never thought anything about until this happened. I rushed what I thought were the top fraternities, and my roommate was rushing, too. I saw his list of frats and they were totally different from mine. I said, "Why aren't you rushing Sigma Chi, Phi Delta Theta, Alpha Delta Phi, etc., as I am?" He said, "Gentile houses do not pledge Jews."

I then did not have a clue about anti-Semitism, but quickly learned.

I think the roots of Jewish hatred can be traced, in large part, to Christianity. The first Christians were all Jews. There quickly developed within the Jewish community deep disputes, even hatreds, between those Jews who believed that Jesus was the Messiah, even the Son of God, and those who rejected that claim. Anti-Semitism became much more of a powerful force when the Church moved away from Palestine and became a Gentile movement, which accelerated when the Emperor Constantine made Christianity the state religion of the Roman Empire in the fourth century. It was only a matter of time before the persecution of the Jews became widespread within Christianity, culminating in Nazism. Remember the Germans used the symbol of the Cross on their planes and tanks.

Probably the passage in the New Testament that has led to more bloodshed than any other is Matthew 27:24-25. The context is the trial of Jesus before Pilate. The crowd standing before Pilate, clearly Jews, demands that Jesus be crucified. Then Pilate hears this fateful cry: "His blood be on us and our children!"

Matthew was a Jew, but at the time he was writing in the late first century, he and other New Testament writers were trying to have the Church be accepted by the Roman Empire, and not perceived as a threat. There was an effort — seen within the development of the New Testament in the early Church — to downplay the role of the Romans in Jesus' crucifixion.

Historically it was the Romans who executed Jesus, not the Jewish community. Some in the Jewish religious hierarchy most likely pressured Pilate, but the evidence is that Jesus was very popular in the wider Jewish community. The Romans executed Jesus; no sane person disputes that today, but we do not topple the graves of Italians or threaten to blow up people from Rome.

The Church — all churches — have not done enough to teach Christians the historical facts which I have barely touched upon. For centuries, the Good Friday liturgies in the Church have blamed the Jews. Relatively recently this has changed, but the damage of centuries of Christian hatred or indifference toward Jews has been engrained into the dark hearts of many people, including many Christians.

History is now repeating itself with American attitudes toward refugees from Muslim countries. Dark-skinned people, including people from India, have been even murdered recently because they were thought to be immigrants from the Middle East. Our government, once again, is refusing to shelter those in danger of persecution in their own countries. How many have died because of our refusal to help those from Syria, for example?

As a society, we must learn about our dark history from the ‘30s and ‘40s. We must look at our hardness of heart today toward refugees, especially, once again, within our State Department and Congress and in the White House.

FDR is considered one of our greatest presidents, but his refusal to use the full force of his office to rescue Jews fleeing the Nazis remains a black mark on his legacy. I pray that years from now we won't say the same thing about our current president. Presidents Bush and Obama could have done far more for refuges, especially from Iraq, and that will be a black mark on their legacies.

We largely made a mess of the Middle East. We need to do more as a country to welcome in our midst — with vetting, to be sure — those fleeing Russian and American bombs, and those fleeing the atrocities of ISIS.

Christians and Muslims pitched in with Jews to clean up the Jewish cemetery in St. Louis. Such love and respect is the best way to send the ghosts of Nazism back to hell.

— By the Rev. Henry Idema, Tribune community columnist