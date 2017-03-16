BEUSCHEL: Teaching an old dog new technology tricks

I try to disprove the old adage, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” but when it comes to using technology I’m not doing so well.

The roots of my incompetence with technology probably began when the first word processors hit the scene at the same time I was trying to put to rest my dissertation in the early ‘90s. In the process of my graduate school career spanning two decades, I had gone from taking notes long hand, Xeroxing pertinent references and hand writing my papers. My handwritten papers then were typed on a typewriter using erasable paper in the early years of grad school.

Later, with the coming of word processing, I tried to move ahead with the new technology but failed.

At the time I was working on my dissertation, my husband was selling word processing equipment (the predecessor to home computers). Since he had to demonstrate their use in order to sell them, he was a wiz at using them. He had no problem understanding how to use the function keys or where to find your document when the screen went blank.

Many times he dragged a word processor into the house, set it up on the dining room table and then dealt with my tears as I tried my best to understand how to use it. My frustration quickly overrode my ability to understand the use of word processing, so I hired a friend to transcribe my dissertation.

Now fast forward to the present time with me. I have a laptop which I use sparingly; mostly to type my Tribune articles and email into the editor. I can do that. My husband has his own computer, which he uses daily, and we both have connection to the internet through the same router. There are passwords and codes and security devices which I kind of understand at the same level I understand how electricity works. When I flip the switch, there’s light; and when I turn on the computer, the screen lights up. I’ve got it.

What I don’t get is when all of a sudden my husband is showing me a message across his screen that his system has been hacked. Really? What does that mean? This has happened three times in the last eight months.

I am embarrassed to say that I was duped into paying way too much to unlock the system twice, until the third time when I called my daughter for help while on the phone with someone who claimed to be a Microsoft technician. She convinced me to hang up on the “tech” who said my technology life as I know it would end if I didn’t buy a new anti-hacking program from him. I hung up and am still here using my laptop. I finally got the gist of what was going on — I had been scammed again. Almost.

When this tech on the phone said we would lose all the information stored on our computers and my cellphone would be useless, I panicked. What would I do without my cellphone?

As much as I had tried to not have a cellphone, I wound up with one as a birthday gift from my daughter about two years ago. Recently, she upgraded me to another phone, which she assured me I would love and I do. I learned to use a flat-screen keyboard and apps. This old dog met the challenge.

So now that I know how to read my emails, play Scrabble, text and take photos with my new phone, this guy’s threats were shaking me to the core. In a moment of sanity, I said to him, “Now you are threatening me to pay up or lose use of all my technology?” Click. I took my daughter’s advice, hung up, and my technology world did not disappear. Lesson learned.

Just as I resurrected my emotional self from these technology challenges, my washing machine quit running. When we moved into our new home two years ago, I inherited this energy-efficient, no-agitator, stainless-steel drum washing machine with an electric panel display that tells what cycle is running and locks the lid. Locks the lid? Since when do the lids need to be locked on washing machines? Well this wonderful technology has malfunctioned, so that just after I unload my wash into the dryer the “lid lock” goes on and blocks me from starting up another load of wash. I have had four service calls to fix my machine to no avail. This technology is handicapping an otherwise working machine. Couldn’t we just stick with dials?

In between service calls, I happened to be at Best Buy with my granddaughter. I hesitantly meandered over to the appliance department to price out a new washing machine, just in case mine was a goner. My throat went dry as each washing machine I looked at had electronic panels with lid locks. One had no dials at all, just a display panel.

My granddaughter commented that I needed to get “used to it,” since this was the way of the world. I just shut my eyes for a few seconds and said a silent prayer for some level of patience as I enter into this “brave new world.”

And so, in my never-ending process of dealing with the influx of technology in my life, I have adopted the slogan “I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t!”

I hope my prayers for patience are answered. Maybe I’ll get an email.

— By Janice R. Beuschel, Tribune community columnist