KALIS: Is there such a thing as a good loss in sports?

I mean, everyone wants to win; no one ever hopes to lose. Sure, we’ve all experienced that guilty relief you feel when your kid loses in a tournament. You get to go home right then and there rather than have to wait another four hours for the finals. But deep down, in your heart, you know you’d rather have the win and take that late drive home.

The truth is, winning is much more fun, and no one ever enters a game wanting a loss. Like Coach Herm Edwards said, “You play to win the game.” So why would I pose the question at all?

On Feb. 11, the Grand Haven/Spring Lake High School hockey team was on a bus heading to Grand Rapids to play Northview. Partway there, our coach received a phone call from the other team’s coach, and the bus immediately turned around. The game had been canceled at the last second because a Northview player had unexpectedly passed away.

I can only imagine how hard that ride home was for the boys. The thought of losing any of their own teammates surrounding them, and the all-too-familiar memories of their own classmates and friends who passed away far too young.

The game was rescheduled for a Monday night, and as you can imagine, it was an emotional and heavy-hearted gathering for all who attended. After a moment of silence, our team and Northview’s came together, standing shoulder to shoulder for the national anthem in the formation of a No. 7 — the jersey number of the boy who had passed away.

When the starting five players were announced for each team, only four stood on the line for Northview as they started the game shorthanded in homage to their friend.

Our boys felt bad, for sure. It was a difficult situation, but they came out and played hard, dominating the game and pummeling Northview’s goalie with shots. Yet, only a few would actually go in the net.

Despite our performance, Northview played with such emotion, such a will to win that that’s exactly what they did. A team barely out of last place beat us — a team barely out of first.

Such a loss would normally sting quite a bit. One might feel disappointed or down. However, as we watched the Northview players celebrate, all we could feel was good.

It is a tradition in high school hockey for the team to line up facing the stands and bang their sticks three times on the ice to a boisterous cheer. After Northview’s emotional celebration, they lined up, facing their families in the crowd who were crying and hugging, and they banged their sticks on the ice — not three times, but seven.

It was a good loss.

We knew it would not have any bearing on our tough postseason draw — and, at the time, we didn’t think it would have an affect on our league standing either. But in a crazy twist of fate, the first-place team — the only team standing between us and our goal of winning the division — lost their last two games in a row.

The thought arose: Had we not lost to Northview, we might have clinched the division championship and advanced to the next level. Would that be crushing to find out? Absolutely.

Would I still feel like our loss to Northview was good? In the big scheme of things — absolutely.

Sure, we would have had the glory of a title, a promotion to a higher tier and some well-deserved respect from the league, but can any of that truly compare to winning one for a lost teammate, to a fitting and final farewell for a friend? I think not.

In the end, even if we had beat Northview, we would have lost a tiebreaker that kept us in the runner-up spot anyway. But I am proud of the Grand Haven/Spring Lake High School hockey team for their good sportsmanship and for their great season — that did indeed include one good loss.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Northview hockey families.

— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist