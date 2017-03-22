KOEDYKER: Whatever happened to compassion, kindness and working together?

We are a divided nation. Liberals hate conservatives and vice versa; Republicans hate Democrats and vice versa.

It’s partisan politics played out in real time on a daily basis. And it is ugly.

What bothers me the most is that with all this division, there is no one who seems to truly care about working together for the good of the whole country, for the good of all of our citizens.

Working together for the common good? There’s a novel idea! Not really. But it certainly seems to be a forgotten one in our time.

The words of Rodney King appealing for calm after the Los Angeles riots in 1992 still ring clearly in my ears: “Can’t we all just get along?” How I wish that were possible. And I bet most of my readers would feel the same way. “Enough already! Let’s bury the hatchet and start working together for the good of all of us.”

Shortly after the United States became a nation, in the early 1800s a Frenchman by the name of Alex De Tocqueville came over to observe American life firsthand. One of the many things he said about America has become a very famous quote. It goes like this: “America is great because America is good. And when America ceases to be good, it will also cease to be great.”

Could it be that we have lost that “goodness” of which De Tocqueville speaks? Not all of us, of course, but it does seem that we have become very self-centered people.

We used to be thankful to be able to say that our motto is “In God We Trust.” But now it seems that often we worship at the shrine of a different trinity — “Me, Myself, and I.” It’s all about what’s best for me or gives me pleasure. What happened to caring for and helping our neighbor?

There is an incident in Matthew’s Gospel in which Jesus has an encounter with a very devout expert on the Law of the Old Testament. He wanted to know, in Jesus’ estimation, what was the greatest commandment in the Law. Jesus replied, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul and with all your mind.” Then he added, “And the second is like it: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

In Luke’s version of the story, the expert in the Law followed that up with the question, “Who then is my neighbor?” Jesus answers that question with the well-known story of the Good Samaritan. You know the story: A man is attacked, beaten up and robbed, and left to die on the side of the road. Three men come along: a priest, a Levite and a Samaritan. The first two — unfortunately religious types — pass by on the other side, avoiding the dying man like the plague. But the third man, a despised Samaritan, stops, bandages up his wounds, takes him to an inn and cares for him.

There is more to the story, but you get the picture: A key component of the Christian faith is care and compassion for others. The temptation to put ourselves first is a predicament in which we find ourselves daily. There are things like the desire for power and influence, greed and career advancement that often lead us to overlook the needs of those around us.

Gail Sayers, the great running back of the Chicago Bears, wrote a book many years ago in which he told about his life and football career. The title of the book was “I am Third.” What did he mean by that? He explains it this way: “The Lord is first, my friends are second and I am third.” That is a good order in which to live your life. In fact, it is the biblical order as laid out by Jesus above in Matthew 22.

Somewhere along the line — probably at church or Sunday School — I learned a little ditty that I will never forget. It goes like this: “How do you spell joy? Like this: J(esus) O(thers) Y(ourself).”

When you put the Lord first, others second and yourself third, there will be joy. Gail Sayers, myself and millions of others have found this to be true.

I don’t know about you, but I think we need some joy in this land of ours. There is far too much meanness, division and hatred being lived out all around us. We could do with a little more compassion and kindness.

Solomon, purported to be the wisest man who ever lived, wrote these words long ago: “Do not let kindness and truth leave you. Bind them around your neck. Write them on the tablet of your heart.” (Proverbs 3:3) We would do well to heed this ancient sage.

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist