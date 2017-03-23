HAGER: Learning to make room in a place for everyone

This man was a client at a local soup kitchen where I volunteer, a place where anyone is welcome, where there is no litmus test to prove worthiness. Our kitchen is a place where parish kids run in and out, snagging cookies or fruit, volunteering and learning that there is another side to our small town. I’d like to think the kids are also learning about how feeding people is more than just the food, whether in a soup kitchen or at home, there is something soul filling about it.

The man who died will have a funeral next week, even though he never sat in the congregation, never cheered on John G. Bryson after an organ postlude, never visited the altar rail — because, see, we fed him even if it wasn’t communion bread and wine. This man was funny and warm, he loved coffee and he was clever and always quick with a joke or to laugh. We made room for him when we opened the kitchen several years ago, and we kept on making room even through anonymous nasty notes about “homeless people” and the need for extra cookies at coffee hour. He was one of us, he belonged to us.

All communities change, they expand or they shrink like roads during thaws and hot days. Sometimes they close ranks and lock their doors, they try to keep this perfect place they think they’ve created pure and clean, never realizing that the pure and the clean are illusions; we are, after all, just imperfect people.

There’s a lot of talk about who belongs here, and I say “here” purposefully, because to say that immigrants or refugees are welcome, just not in our town, really means that they are not welcome at all. We have a very large population of refugees in Grand Haven, something I didn’t know until I helped settle a family from Sudan here a few years ago. We have a Latino population that is growing at one of the fastest rates in the country; and we are asked to keep making room.

I understand how we all want to be safe, how we want our kids to be safe in their schools, and we want to be safe in our shopping malls and churches, in our workplaces and parks. But I think that a media machine of fear and scarcity is making us all mean when it comes to welcome. I think that we believe things that simply are not true. And so we choose not to make room, we cheer on a man who says that he wants to unite our nation but sits petulantly instead of shaking the chancellor of Germany’s hand.

But the people who want to live here are paying us the compliment of still believing that we are great, that we have always been, that we don’t need to be made great again. More than 14 million immigrants have entered the United States since 2000, and those are the legal ones, including refugees. What is troubling, though, is that those who would deport people who were brought to this country illegally as children, those who have come as adults and built a life here, who have worked and struggled and raised kids just like we have done — our government is saying there isn’t room.

There aren’t a lot of ways a low-skilled worker or person who doesn’t have a lot of money can come into this country legally, but I still think that welcome is needed; after all, the man who died this week was a low-skilled worker, and he didn’t have much money.

It isn’t easy, nothing truly good or worthwhile ever is. This work requires trust and sacrifice to build a community where people are valued, where pro-life extends to those already living outside the womb, not only refugees and immigrants, but the poor, the underserved, the addicted and the hungry, those who live on the margins, even the “irresponsible” and those who “deserve what they get” deserve to have their dignity respected. We will come at it imperfectly, but we must try. There is a whole world out there, there isn’t just us, bathed in the vitriol-tinged light of our TV screens. People are suffering and they are dying, and we cannot turn our backs.

We have enough room, we have jobs, we have food and water, we have a way of life that people have been seeking for hundreds of years. We have a statue that stands in the New York harbor and asks for the world’s poor, for her weary and those longing to be free. Yet again and again we turn our backs on the poor, the weary and those longing to be free, even the ones who are here legally, even the ones who’ve lived in our town all their lives.

You don’t need to hold onto it all, there is enough to go around, and you can’t take it with you anyway. Open your hands and let go of the scarcity and fear stories, embrace instead abundance, work to provide a place for everyone.

That is the only way that any of us will truly be free.

— By Alicia Hager, Tribune community columnist